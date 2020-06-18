It'll be available in the luxury-focused Avenir trim.
After leaking in March, the Buick Envision S now has an official unveiling as the brand's new mid-sized crossover for the Chinese market. The brand will sell it there alongside the existing, recently refreshed Envision to give customers a wider array of choices.
The Envision S wears the same, sharper styling as the 2021 Envision in the United States. It's lower and wider than before. There are now narrow headlights that extend the vehicle's visual width by picking up the line from the horizontal spar that spans the grille. Vertically oriented, trapezoidal inlets occupy the corners of the front fascia. There are ribs in the hood that keep it from looking too flat.
For the Chinese Envision S, Buick is keeping details vague about the crossover. The company promises the vehicle would be available with the "latest electrical architecture" and offer advanced driver-assist tech. In addition, customers can order the vehicle with the luxury-oriented Avenir trim.
In the US, the 2021 Envision will be available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and nine-speed automatic gearbox. Inside, there will be a 10-inch infotainment display with Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support. It will come standard with a driver-assistance suite including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, forward collision alert, and more. The options list will include features like rear cross-traffic alert, HD Surround Vision camera system, front park assist, and a head-up display.
Americans will be able to get the 2021 Envision in early 2021. The company won't say when Envision S will arrive in China, but it'll likely be around the same time.
Buick to Strengthen Its SUV Portfolio in China with Upcoming Launch of All-New Envision S
2020-06-17
SHANGHAI – Buick is boosting its presence in one of China’s largest vehicle segments with the upcoming launch of the all-new Envision S premium midsize SUV.
Built on GM’s global SUV architecture, the Envision S has been completely redesigned with a striking new look, adopting premium proportions. It will feature GM’s latest electrical architecture and be available with an array of advanced connectivity technologies and driver assist systems to optimize safe and intelligent driving.
“The all-new Envision S will be a great fit for those who are keen on Buick’s stylish and authentic SUV design as well as the best networked experience with our advanced connectivity technology,” said Molly Peck, executive director of Buick Sales and Marketing at SAIC-GM. “It will stand out from the crowded midsize SUV segment with both its dynamic ride and its premium appointments.”
Interpreting Buick’s latest SUV family design language, the Envision S is lower and wider, giving it an expressive, sporty and stylish look. It will come with GM’s new-generation propulsion and refined chassis systems.
In addition, Buick’s popular premium Avenir trim will be available on the Envision nameplate for the first time.
The Envision S will be sold along with the 2020 Envision to fulfill customers’ diverse preferences for a modern and versatile midsize SUV. The Envision models will also complement the Enclave, Encore and Encore GX, giving Buick a strong portfolio across the SUV segment.
Additional information about the all-new Envision S will be shared closer to its launch.
