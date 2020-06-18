After leaking in March, the Buick Envision S now has an official unveiling as the brand's new mid-sized crossover for the Chinese market. The brand will sell it there alongside the existing, recently refreshed Envision to give customers a wider array of choices.

The Envision S wears the same, sharper styling as the 2021 Envision in the United States. It's lower and wider than before. There are now narrow headlights that extend the vehicle's visual width by picking up the line from the horizontal spar that spans the grille. Vertically oriented, trapezoidal inlets occupy the corners of the front fascia. There are ribs in the hood that keep it from looking too flat.

For the Chinese Envision S, Buick is keeping details vague about the crossover. The company promises the vehicle would be available with the "latest electrical architecture" and offer advanced driver-assist tech. In addition, customers can order the vehicle with the luxury-oriented Avenir trim.

Gallery: Buick Envision S

4 Photos

In the US, the 2021 Envision will be available with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder and nine-speed automatic gearbox. Inside, there will be a 10-inch infotainment display with Amazon Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support. It will come standard with a driver-assistance suite including automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, rear park assist, forward collision alert, and more. The options list will include features like rear cross-traffic alert, HD Surround Vision camera system, front park assist, and a head-up display.

Americans will be able to get the 2021 Envision in early 2021. The company won't say when Envision S will arrive in China, but it'll likely be around the same time.