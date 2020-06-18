Unless it’s an R model, the Volkswagen Golf in Variant isn’t exactly the most exciting compact wagon in the world. While enthusiasts may not see its appeal, the long-roof car from Wolfsburg is immensely popular among European families in need of more room compared to what the hatchback can offer. Even though the five-door model is the best-selling car on the Old Continent, its wagon sibling is outdone by the mechanically related Skoda Octavia Combi. With the new Golf wagon, VW hopes to turn the tables by outclassing its sister model.

A fresh batch of spy shots reveals the new model almost in full, with camouflage only on the taillights. This right-hand-drive prototype appears to be a lower-spec model judging by the small wheels and the absence of faux exhaust tips. There’s something rather strange going on at the back as the actual red reflectors are wearing body-colored camouflage and there seem to be fake red stickers on the lower section of the bumper.

With VW removing 99 percent of the camouflage, it can only mean an official reveal is right around the corner. The only piece of the puzzle that’s really missing is whether the Golf Variant will once again get GTD and R performance derivatives in Europe. We’re also curious to find out whether the GTE plug-in hybrid will be available in wagon form.

Engines, gearboxes, technology, and just about everything else you can think of will be inherited from the hatchback. Being a wagon, people will be mainly interested in the cargo volume advantage it will bring over the hatch. Considering the latter has soldiered on with the same 380 liters as the Mk7, it could mean the Golf Variant will have just about the same 605 liters as its predecessor. Should you want more, its Czech twin can swallow 640 liters.

Gallery: 2021 VW Golf Variant new spy photos

16 Photos

We're hoping the Golf lineup will be further diversified with the launch of a new Alltrack serving as an alternative to VW's crop of crossovers. Sadly, both the regular wagon and its jacked-up sibling have been phased out from the US market and are unlikely to return in the foreseeable future.

The Golf 8’s launch was not without issues, with a software glitch prompting Volkswagen to halt customer deliveries for a couple of weeks. The same problem plagued the Skoda Octavia Combi, but the issue with the emergency call function has been resolved and deliveries have resumed.