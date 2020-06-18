During its annual press conference in March this year, Audi announced the addition of a new member to its SUV family. Bram Schot, Chairman of the Board of Management, basically confirmed rumors from earlier this year that there will be an Audi Q5 Sportback as a direct rival for the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe. Several weeks later, we got our first glimpse at the upcoming coupe-SUV thanks to a batch of spy photos, and now a new rendering tries to uncover all the details.

Courtesy of SRK Designs, the virtual drawing follows a proven formula and modifies the standard Q5’s roofline to a more sloped shape. The rendering is taking after the first spy shots, which revealed the model will be based on the facelifted Q5 family.

Basically, this means that the Q5 Sportback will benefit from the SUV’s updated front fascia with new lighting elements and other subtle visual changes. The Sportback variant will receive additional changes like the aforementioned squished roof at the back and a unique rear-end design that’ll accommodate the sleeker profile.

We haven’t seen interior photos of the German crossover but it’s supposed to get the interior of the revised Q5, which means you can expect a larger 10.1-inch screen for the dash-mounted infotainment system which will likely get Audi’s latest MMI software.

Gallery: Audi Q5 Sportback Spy Photos

13 Photos

It’ll be the same story with the powertrains, which will be shared between the standard Q5 and the Q5 Sportback. We don’t expect significant changes in the lineup but some of the mills could be tweaked to deliver more power combined with better fuel consumption.

We don’t have an exact timeframe for the launch of the facelifted Q5 but we expect it to arrive at some point later this year. It should be joined by the Q5 Sportback from day one.