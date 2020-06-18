BMW is already working on the next-generation 7 Series but that doesn’t mean the current one would be left untouched for the rest of its lifecycle. Still on sale in many regions around the world, Bavaria’s flagship sedan is getting a new family of straight-six diesel engines for the European market, which includes greener and more effective mills.

That’s possible thanks to the addition of a 48-volt electrical system with an integrated starter-generator, which helps acceleration with a boost of 11 horsepower (8 kilowatts). BMW promises it’ll help the new 3.0-liter diesels deliver better fuel consumption of between 0.4 and 0.6 liters per 100 kilometers.

Starting with the 730d and 730d xDrive (and their respective long-wheelbase versions), these models get an updated inline-six diesel with an extra 21 hp (15 kW) for a total output of 286 hp (210 kW), while the torque goes up by 22 pound-feet (30 Newton-meters) to 479 lb-ft (650 Nm). Thanks to the added oomph, the two sedans gain an improved 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) acceleration in just 5.9 and 5.6 seconds, respectively.

Moving to the more powerful iteration of the 3.0-liter engine, the 740d xDrive now offers 340 hp (250 kW), up 20 hp (15 kW) compared to the previous version of the engine. Thanks to that, and the extra 15 lb-ft (20 Nm) to a peak of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) between 1,750 and 2,250 rpm, the luxury sedan now needs just 5.0 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, 0.2 seconds quicker than before.

Gallery: New inline-six diesel engines for BMW 7 Series

26 Photos

Both engines benefit from a new exhaust gas filtration system with an optimized diesel particulate filter, helping the diesel 7 Series meet Europe’s latest Euro 6d emissions standards. In addition, BMW says, customers will be offered with new customization options for the exterior and interior, including the new BMW Individual Merino leather for the cabin in Smoky White/Midnight Blue/Black color combo.