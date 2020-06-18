For a four-door coupe, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 is not slack. The penultimate AMG GT four-door 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) from its AMG M177 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, sent to all four wheels but with a bias to the rear. If that's not enough, the ultimate GT 63 S can give you more at 630 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twists.

If those numbers are still low for you, G-Power has released an AMG GT 63 upgrade that might satisfy you.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Upgrade by G-Power

Introducing the GP 63 Biturbo, which offers up to 800 hp (597 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque. These figures are probably enough, aren't they?

In order to achieve this, G-Power equips the AMG GT 63 with GP-800 performance software that costs 3,595 euros or around $4,040 with the current exchange rates. The German tuner also adds new turbochargers for 6,390 euros ($7,181), downpipes for 5,360 euros ($6,023), sports air filters for 238 euros ($267), and a stainless steel exhaust system for 4,850 euros ($5,450). All prices mentioned include German VAT.

G-Power claims that these updates improve the GT 63's performance, torque delivery, and responsiveness while optimizing engine efficiency and fuel consumption. With the company's 35 years of experience, we believe them.

Now, if the 800-hp upgrade is too much and too expensive for you. G-Power offers other two boost options: the GP-750 performance software for an output of 750 hp (559 kW) and the GP-700 performance software for 700 hp (522 kW) output. Both, of course, comes at a more affordable price.

You can read all about the G-Power upgrade on the press release below.