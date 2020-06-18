Ford is getting into the hands-free driving game, announcing its new Active Drive Assist (ADA) system will arrive by the end of 2021 aboard the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and certain other 2021 products. The crown jewel of the automaker's Co-Pilot 360 family of technologies, Active Drive Assist joins a robust roster of systems designed to keep Blue Oval drivers safe and stress free on North America's roads.

Let's talk availability before getting into the system's nitty gritty. Snagging Active Drive Assist is a two-step process. First, customers ordering a Mach-E will need to select the Active 2.0 Prep Package, a factory installed option that fits all the hardware ADA needs, and which will be available when both vehicles launch. In the second half of 2021, Ford will begin selling the software to make ADA function, which consumers can install by either visiting their local Ford dealer or with an over-the-air update.

That means customers need to make two separate purchases, although Ford's global programs director for BEVs, Darren Palmer, told Motor1.com on a conference call with assembled media that pricing for the total system “will be highly competitive.”

“We want as many people to have [ADA] as possible,” Palmer said.

Once installed, ADA will function much like rival General Motors' Super Cruise. The car will use a combination of exterior sensors and pre-mapped sections of road to allow hands-free driving. At the moment, Ford has mapped over 100,000 miles of road in all 50 states and Canada for ADA use. But at the moment, that collection only covers divided highways. Still, with only 47,000 miles in the Interstate Highway System, Active Drive Assist should work in plenty of places for the average driver.

But despite similarities to Super Cruise, it sounds like ADA should be a smarter and more usable system. As good as Super Cruise is, understanding when the system is engaged and then taking control yourself has something of a learning curve. That's problematic for consumers who aren't familiar with hands-free driving.

“Some of the systems on sale are very strong and they lock in, and when you get a little nervous or want to steer away or take over, you really have to wrestle with it,” Palmer said, without directly mentioning Super Cruise. “It's very unnerving for people. We really wanted to make sure we didn't have that – when you want to resume control, you just steer.”

Aside from making it easy to take back control, Ford is making sure that owners never surrender too much control of the car. The heart of ADA is a driver-facing infrared camera system that monitors the driver's eyes and head positioning to make sure they're paying attention to the road. The system works even when the driver is wearing glasses/sunglasses or a protective mask, and serves as the first line of defense for inattentive ADA use.

According to Palmer, it takes about seven minutes with ADA before drivers start trusting the system and then diverting their attention from the road. Ford designed the camera system to mitigate that sort of behavior.

Stay tuned over the next few months for more on Active Drive Assist.