Since the legendary "Hammer" of 1986, the E-Class with its superior AMG engine has been a central model supporting the core of Mercedes-AMG. In its latest generation, high-performance vehicle dynamics are combined with considerably more comfort and supplemented by an extensive design update. The central air cooling inlet in the completely restyled front section is significantly larger than before and now also bears the distinctive AMG-specific radiator grille, featuring vertical slats and a larger central star. Together with the flatter, all-LED multibeam headlamps, aggressive wheel arches flared further outwards and the rounded-fit hood with twin power domes, a completely new, considerably more dynamic appearance is created. The reshaped front bumper in a jet-wing design with three large, functional air intakes and a front splitter enhances the overall proportions and also significantly reduces lift at the front axle. The interior is also thoroughly enhanced: the Widescreen Cockpit, the new AMG Performance steering wheel and the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays all clearly reinforce its membership in the AMG family.

The eye-catching new look of the E 63 models also features technical benefits that support its changes. In order to ensure optimum air throughput around the Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine, including charge air cooling, the outer air intakes in the jet-wing design are not only particularly large; they also guide air to where it is required in a targeted manner with the aid of two transverse louvers.

"Thanks to our efficient V8 engine and the variable all-wheel drive, the E 63 offers not only outstanding performance and vehicle dynamics at the highest level, but with the latest revision of the Sedan and Wagon we have also significantly increased comfort and yet still retained the hallmark AMG character. In conjunction with the extensive design update, which also helps the E-Class from Affalterbach achieve improved aerodynamics values, our customers are now receiving an even more attractive overall package," says Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Designers and aerodynamics experts worked closely together during development. Their insights not only resulted in the striking AMG styling but also in the optimized aero balance – for agile handling characteristics on country roads and optimized driving stability at high speed on the highway.

Another striking visual feature is an integrated flap in high-gloss black which extends across the entire front bumper, continuing into the outer edge of the jet-wing and rounding off outwards to the sides. The front splitter is available in either Silver Shadow as standard, in high-gloss black (with optional AMG Night Package) or in carbon fiber (with the optional AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package I). Compared to a standard E300 Sedan, the E 63 S is noticeably more powerful-looking and 1.1 inches wider, the wheel arches designed to accommodate the greater track width and the larger wheels on the front axle – an additional functional advantage.

New rear design conveying elegance and lightness

Two new, flatter tail lights immediately catch the eye on the tail end of the Sedan. They now extend into the trunk lid, where they are visually linked with a trim strip in high-gloss chrome on top. On the Wagon, this trim strip extends even further up to the end of the outer rear lamps. While their shape is unchanged, the tail lights have been given a new internal design to resemble those on the Sedan. The spoiler lip on the lift gate of the Wagon is painted in the color of the vehicle or is available in carbon fiber with the optional AMG Carbon-Fiber Package II.

The reshaped rear bumper emphasizes the broad width of the Sedan and Wagon and also has a positive effect on aerodynamics. The lower part is high-gloss black and is elegantly structured with a silver trim strip running along the entire width of the car, taking up the contour of the reshaped twin-tailpipe trims. As an option this trim strip is available in high-gloss black with the AMG Night Package or in carbon fiber with AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package I. The rounded 3.5 in trapezoidal twin tailpipes have a titanium matte finish with fluting on the inside and outside. The rear section is rounded off by a high-gloss black diffuser, also restyled, with two longitudinal fins.

Aerodynamically optimized wheels and individual Design Packages

Aerodynamically optimized and painted in a choice of matte black, high-gloss black or in high-gloss grey, the revised wheel offerings add fresh highlights. As standard, the E 63 S wears new 20-inch 5-twin-spoke light-alloy wheels, also aerodynamically optimized and with a wider aero rim edge, painted in a choice of high-gloss grey or optionally in matte black. Graphite Grey metallic, Cirrus Silver metallic and designo Brilliant Blue magno are newly available exterior color options.

Additional individual touches can be set with the optional AMG Night Package. With this package, the exterior mirror housings, window frames, plus trim elements in the front and rear bumpers are finished in high-gloss black. The tailpipe trim elements are also in black chrome. The AMG-specific radiator grille is also optionally available in a darkened design. Exclusively available for the 63-series AMG models, the AMG Exterior Carbon-Fiber Package I includes a front splitter, trim insert in the longitudinal member and trim element in the rear bumper in carbon fiber. The AMG Exterior Carbon- Fiber Package II adds individual highlights with mirror caps and a spoiler lip on the trunk lid (Sedan only) in carbon fiber.

Refined interior with sport accents and high comfort for long journeys

The interior combines a fine ambience and high-quality materials with characteristic AMG performance. The AMG seats are upholstered in exclusive nappa leather, combine secure lateral support with high comfort for long journeys and have an AMG-specific seat upholstery featuring an "AMG" badge in the front seat backrests. Additional detail elements include nappa leather trim for the dashboard and beltlines as well as seat belts in grey, available with certain upholsteries. Nappa leather in Black/Titanium Grey with yellow contrasting topstitching is available in the range as a new AMG-specific upholstery.

A further new highlight is the MBUX infotainment system with a touchscreen and touchpad, intelligent voice control plus AMG-specific displays and settings. The two displays for the instrument cluster and multimedia displays are housed beneath a shared glass cover to form the Widescreen Cockpit. Two 12.3-inch screens are on board as standard. For the instrument cluster's display, the customer can switch between the three AMG display styles of "Modern Classic", "Sport" and "Supersport". The "Supersport" mode is particularly striking with a central, round rev counter and horizontal displays presented in perspective to the left and right of the rev counter, creating a spatial impression of depth. Via the AMG menu, the driver can select various AMG displays such as Engine Data, gear speed indicator, Warm-up, Set-Up, G-Meter and RACETIMER. With individual AMG displays such as visualization of the drive programs or telemetry data, the touchscreen multimedia display also underscores the performance-oriented configuration.

On first-name terms: "Hey Mercedes" with additional functions

The trailblazing voice control activated with the words "Hey Mercedes" is also part of the standard specification. Thanks to artificial intelligence, MBUX recognizes and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. As a further new feature it is possible to have the weather forecast for certain regions read out – in a wide variety of languages.

New AMG Performance steering wheel in twin-spoke design

With a distinctive twin-spoke design and seamlessly integrated buttons the new AMG Performance steering wheel creates an even closer link between driver and machine. The three rounded twin spokes combine stability with lightness, and the flat lower steering wheel rim is a hallmark from motorsport. The AMG Performance Steering Wheel is orderable in leather, in DINAMICA microfiber or as a combination of leather and DINAMICA microfiber and includes standard steering wheel heating. In the steering wheel rim there is also a sensor mat to detect "hands-on". If the driver does not have their hands on the steering wheel for a certain time, a warning cascade begins, which finally activates Emergency Brake Assist if the driver continues to be inactive.

Seamlessly integrated steering wheel buttons

The new buttons on the steering wheel are seamlessly integrated into the surface of the horizontal twin spokes and have a very elegant look. Haptic sensing aids in the area of the symbols make control easier. The instrument cluster is operated via the left-hand sensor surface on the upper steering wheel spokes, the media display via the right-hand sensor surface. The lower spokes contain the controls for the cruise control/DISTRONIC (left) and telephone/hands- free system/volume control (right). The standard AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons for activating the drive programs and additional individually-configurable functions, include even more brilliant displays with new icons and are now both rounded in shape.

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission can be operated by hand via the aluminum shift paddles arranged on the left and right behind the steering wheel rim. For even more precise shift commands the paddles are now slightly bigger and positioned further down.

The center console includes an AMG-specific control unit with additional switches that are used to regulate the drive programs, media volume, 3-stage ESP®, manual transmission mode, Adaptive Damping System, standard AMG Performance exhaust system, ECO start/stop function and the standard Surround-View camera. Alongside the AMG brushed stainless steel pedals with rubber studs, door sill panels and black floor mats with "AMG" lettering further accentuate the performance-focused look. A wide range of high-quality interior trim elements are available for further individualization of the interior. AMG trim elements in carbon fiber lend a particularly sporty touch to the interior.

Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with twin-scroll turbochargers

The Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine in the E 63 S continues to achieve 603 hp and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft. It is available across a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm, thus conveying the feeling of effortless superiority with every accelerator pedal position. The E 63 S Sedan completes the sprint from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 3.3 seconds. The 0-60 mph time for the Wagon is an estimated 3.4 seconds.

In order to ensure optimum output and response from the AMG 4.0-liter V8 engine, the two exhaust gas turbochargers feature twin-scroll technology. This reduces the exhaust gas back-pressure and optimizes the gas cycle. Thanks to the standard cylinder shutoff and further measures these performance models are also highly efficient. When the driver has selected the "Comfort" drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in a wide engine speed range from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. A special display in the instrument cluster indicates whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in four or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not have to relinquish any comfort.

The E 63 S is the only car in its competitive segment that is fitted with dynamic engine mounts. These mounts solve the conflicting goals of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics. The dynamic mounts are quickly and variably able to adapt their stiffness to the driving conditions and requirements. These measures enhance the vehicle's precision when driven dynamically, while the soft setting increases comfort.

Short shift times, high efficiency: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of these AMG performance models. The software enables extremely short shift times and fast multiple downshifts, while the double-clutching function makes for an evocative shifting experience. A wet multi-plate start-off clutch replaces the torque converter, saving weight and optimizing response, especially when accelerating or coming off the power.

Highlights of the transmission include:

adaptation of the shift characteristics to the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive program

in manual-shift “M” mode, the transmission responds directly to manual shift commands by the driver – the powertrain responds precisely and executes the commands almost instantly

the temporary manual “M” mode allows an immediate change to manual mode – merely by using the shift paddles

automatic double-declutching function when downshifting: this effect is automatically active in the drive programs "Sport", "Sport+" and "RACE"

the ECO start/stop function is automatically active in the "Comfort" drive program

the "Gliding" function can be activated in "Individual" mode

Specially developed suspension for maximum lateral and longitudinal dynamics with enhanced comfort

The agility and the highly dynamic lateral acceleration of the new models result from the AMG RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with fully supporting multi-chamber air suspension and adaptive adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System), which ensures exceptionally high levels of camber stability, driving dynamics and steering precision. With the enhancement the comfort characteristics of the suspension have been tangibly increased thanks to retuning and revised elastokinematics.

A four-link front axle design uses forged aluminum components with wishbones, strut rods and a spring link. Independent wheel control and wheel suspension elements enable high lateral acceleration with minimal torque steer. The rear axle is also independent and has been specially adjusted. The suspension thus ensures hallmark Mercedes E- Class comfort, combined with the high levels of precision and driving dynamics of AMG.

Thanks to a special air spring and damper set-up as well as the Adaptive Damping System, the new three-chamber air suspension combines exemplary driving dynamics with excellent road noise and tire vibration characteristics. The stiffness of the air springs can be adjusted over a wide range by activating or deactivating individual air chambers, making for perceptibly enhanced comfort and handling. There are three degrees of spring tuning, depending on the selected drive program and current driving situation. The spring rate is hardened automatically in the event of sudden load changes, fast cornering, heavy acceleration or heavy braking, which effectively reduces roll and pitching while stabilizing the vehicle.

The Adaptive Damping System can be set in three stages – "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+" – to choose between relaxed comfort on long journeys and maximum performance dynamics. The rebound and compression levels are adjusted independently of each other, and the freely programmable maps permit a wide spread between minimum and maximum damper force. The difference between the comfortable and sporty suspension settings is more refined and clearly perceptible.

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ variable all-wheel drive with Drift Mode

All E 63 S models are equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This intelligent system combines the advantages of different drive concepts: torque distribution on the front and rear axles and ensuring optimum traction on any surface. The driver can rely on a high level of handling safety. An electromechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque distribution is calculated continuously. The E 63 S can thus be driven in a continuously variable way from traction- oriented all-wheel drive to purely rear-wheel drive. In addition to traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel-drive system also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.

It is still possible to drift thanks to fully variable torque distribution. The Drift Mode integrated into the E 63 S as standard is ideal for this. This can be activated in the "RACE" drive program using the shift paddles, provided that ESP® is deactivated and the transmission is in manual mode. When Drift Mode is activated, the E 63 S becomes a purely rear- wheel drive vehicle. Drift Mode remains engaged until the driver deactivates it again.

Rear-axle limited-slip differential: optimum traction

For improved traction and driving dynamics, the E 63 S performance models are equipped with an electronically regulated rear-axle limited-slip differential. This reduces the slip on the inside wheel when cornering, without any control intervention in the braking system. The driver is able to accelerate out of bends earlier and more powerfully. The car remains more stable when braking from high speeds, and the locking differential improves traction when accelerating. The greatest benefit of the electronic rear-axle limited-slip differential is the even more sensitive and proactive control, which pushes the thresholds higher and makes it easier to drive at the vehicle's limits. Three-stage ESP® with "ESP ON", "ESP SPORT Handling Mode" and "ESP OFF" settings, works in precise unison with the rear-axle locking differential and the all-wheel drive, and is optimally tuned to the outstanding dynamics.

Direct and with clear feedback: the AMG speed-sensitive steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and impresses with its precise, authentic feedback. The steering servo assistance is reduced at high speeds, and continuously increases at lower speeds. This means that comparatively little steering force is required at low speeds, while the best possible control over the vehicle is maintained at high speeds. The steering assistance is assigned to the various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. Comfortable steering tuning is set in "Basic." In "Advanced" and "Master/Pro", the driver receives incrementally more feedback about the driving status thanks to sportier steering tuning.

Good control and fade-resistant: the AMG high-performance brake system

The large-sized high-performance compound brake system is reliable, quick and fade-resistant, even under high loads. There are internally ventilated and perforated compound brake discs measuring 15.4 x 1.4 in with six-piston fixed calipers at the front, and 14.2 x 1.0 in with single-piston floating brake calipers on the rear axle. In addition, there is an AMG Carbon Ceramic brake system available as an option, with brake discs measuring 15.8 x 1.5 in on the front axle and 14.2 x 1.3 in on the rear axle.

For a personalized experience: AMG DYNAMIC SELECT and AMG DYNAMICS

With six DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs of "Slippery", "Comfort", "Sport", "Sport+", "Individual" and "RACE", the characteristics of the new models can be influenced at the tap of a finger. The available range extends from efficient and comfortable to very sporty. The modes modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. Independently of the DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs, the driver has the option of switching directly to manual mode, in which gearshifts are executed exclusively using the shift paddles on the steering wheel. The suspension set-ups can also be selected specifically as needed.

AMG DYNAMICS vehicle dynamics control is integrated into the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs. In the "Basic", "Advanced", "Pro" and "Master" levels, it influences the control strategies of the ESP® (Electronic Stability Program) or the all-wheel drive for example. The intelligent pilot control anticipates the desired vehicle behavior based on the driver's actions and the sensor data. The spectrum ranges from extremely stable to highly dynamic. The AMG DYNAMICS functions can also be individually selected via the AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons.

Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response of the engine and suspension, the control strategy of the all-wheel drive system and the control thresholds of the ESP® are intelligently adapted according to the drive program. The spectrum ranges from extremely safety-oriented to highly dynamic. The "Master" mode stored in the RACE drive program ensures optimum agility and brings out the high driving dynamics potential to optimum effect - for example through higher yaw rates and a faster response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential or brake force distribution of the all-wheel drive system.

Technical data at a glance