Automobili Lamborghini presents the Urus Pearl Capsule: unlocking new adventures in color for the Lamborghini Urus

Sant’Agata Bolognese, 17 June 2020 – Automobili Lamborghini presents the Urus in the new design edition, Pearl Capsule: the start of new adventures in color and features for the Lamborghini Super SUV.

This first exclusive customization option for the Urus is created by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile design department to showcase the inimitable style and exhilarating performance of the Lamborghini Super SUV. The assertive two-tone exterior embraces Lamborghini’s traditional high-gloss four-layer pearl colors of Giallo Inti, Arancio Borealis and Verde Mantis in combination with high gloss black roof, rear diffuser, spoiler lip and other details. The sporty matt grey tailpipes are complemented by 23” high-gloss black rims with body color accent. The interior trim is based on a unique two-tone color combination, featuring the hexagon-shaped upholstery stitching Q-Citura with logo embroidery on the seat, plus carbon fiber and black anodized aluminum details. Available exclusively on the Pearl Capsule, the optional fully-electric seat features airy perforated Alcantara for exceptional comfort.

The Urus Pearl Capsule is available on Urus model year 2021, alongside an extended range of colors and features following the first full year of Urus production in 2019. With more than 8,300 Urus delivered worldwide since its launch, the most popular color options were elegant hues of greys, closely followed by Lamborghini’s trademark yellow. Alongside enhanced standard and optional equipment, including the most comprehensive ADAS equipment in its segment, Lamborghini Urus owners will now be able to unlock their personality even more: they can choose from an updated standard color palette and a continuously-expanding range of special colors, as well as further interior customization offered by Lamborghini Ad Personam.

“The Lamborghini Urus has attracted an extremely diverse clientele since its launch, with exceptionally varied lifestyles,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali. “Nearly 80% of those customers, of which around 10% are women, are new to the Lamborghini brand, enjoying the versatility of their Urus whether for business, family outings or of course, leisure time where the luxury, emotive performance and either sporty or elegant nature of the Urus is so prescient. The colors preferred by owners has varied enormously, with a strong mix of more understated choices as well as traditional sporty Lamborghini colors.

“The next step for the Urus, appealing to a broad client base looking to continue their adventures everywhere from the city to the sand dunes, from the countryside to ski resorts, is to extend our Super SUV’s features and customizability: Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program and Lamborghini colors are an integral aspect of our brand. The new options allow Urus owners to choose exteriors and interiors reflecting their personality, lifestyle, and their chosen adventures in the Urus.”

Lamborghini’s opening of its dedicated on-site paint shop in 2019, incorporating benchmarking Artificial Intelligence applications alongside combined craftsmanship and technologies, extends the potential and volume for exclusive color choices. As well as the new pearl colors in yellow, orange and green, reflecting the customer demand for sporty and vibrant Lamborghini exteriors, a new metallic grey Grigio Keres, dedicated to the Urus, has joined the elegant color palette along with a range of various matt colors in black, grey, blue and white, available through Ad Personam.

The Urus model year 2021 offers the richest level of standard equipment in terms of technology, safety and ADAS including up to 12 different standard features plus the Heads-up Display. Notable Urus MY21 product improvements include the exclusive new key design, and the updated optional Parking Assistance Package, including state-of-the-art Intelligent Park Assist. This system allows the car to park itself by managing steering, throttle and brake for automatic parallel and perpendicular parking, at just the push of a button. Optional equipment includes a new premium Sensonum sound system, featuring a 730 W amplifier and 17 speakers, synonymous with the highest Lamborghini quality.

Price and market delivery of the Urus, model year 2021

The Urus Model Year 2021 is available from now on at suggested retail prices as follows:

Europe EUR 186,134.00 (suggested retail price, taxes excluded)

Italy EUR 183,385.00 (suggested retail price, taxes excluded)

UK GBP 143,676.00 (suggested retail price, taxes excluded)

USA USD 218,009.00 (suggested retail price, VAT/GST excluded)

China RMB 2,941,120.00 (suggested retail price, taxes included)