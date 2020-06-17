The range-topping BMW, at least in terms of performance, is the M8 Competition. It’s seriously fast, but then Manhart stepped in and made it a proper hypercar killer with an infusion of more power – a lot more. Known as the MH8 800, it develops no less than 823 horsepower (614 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque from BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. Manhart says it’s enough to send the all-wheel-drive M8 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 2.6 seconds.

Is the car really that fast? Enter Shmee 150, who stopped by Manhart’s shop in Germany to take a close look at the tweaked GT car. More importantly, he climbed behind the wheel for a test drive which included sprints down unrestricted Autobahn sections. More on that in a bit.

The video opens with an up-close look at some of the exterior tweaks Manhart makes to the big BMW. The familiar black and gold scheme looks great on the M8, and the added carbon fiber front and rear is both subtle and attractive. There’s more carbon fiber inside along with additional Manhart branding, but it’s the unseen performance upgrades that really make this car something special.

Gallery: Manhart BMW M8 Competition On Autobahn

7 Photos

The M8’s 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 gets new turbos, an upgraded intercooler, a new exhaust system, and an engine tune to make everything work in harmony. The suspension is also lowered, but as the video suggests, the M8’s comfort isn’t sacrificed in the process. Shmee comments that it’s actually surprisingly quiet and relaxed despite cruising at 250 km/h (155 mph).

The MH8 800, however, is capable of going so much faster. This video doesn’t have any official data logging for acceleration, but Shmee makes numerous sprints from various speeds and has no doubt about Manhart’s claims. Blasting to 155 mph is effortless, and on a clearer stretch of Autobahn he touches 305 km/h (190 mph) with the car still accelerating quite hard. So yeah, the Manhart-tuned M8 Competition is most decidedly a player in the hypercar world, if not a flat-out hypercar killer.

