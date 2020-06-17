The Chevy Corvette is famous for many things, but its interior quality has never been one of them – until now. Designers reworked the 2020 C8’s interior, creating a much more comforting and inviting space than ever before. And Wards Auto has noticed, too, naming the Chevy Corvette a winner of its 2020 10 Best Interiors awards. It joins the Hyundai Venue, Bentley Flying Spur, and Mercedes GLB as this year’s other winners.

For more than 50 years, Chevy, while capable of putting German and Italian automakers to shame in the performance department, lagged behind them in the interior fit-and-finish category. The GM plastics and parts from lesser Chevy models are gone, replaced by high-quality materials and new technologies that improve the packaging – like the push-button transmission selector. One Wards Auto juror, James Amend, called the C8 “the comfiest Corvette ever.”

Our own Senior Editor Jeff Perez noted the Corvette’s premium interior in his first drive review from earlier this year, writing, “This is the best Corvette interior ever, and it may very well be Chevrolet’s best interior ever, too.” The tan leather interior is gorgeous, while Chevy offers other arresting colors like red, burgundy, and blue that help exemplify the company’s focus on interior quality.

Chevy marketed the Corvette as starting under $60,000, which it does, but those brighter interiors do come at a cost premium. Wards’ Corvette tipped the monetary scales at $78,820, which included a carbon fiber pack for the interior, the microsuede steering wheel, and the nearly $12,000 3LT Premium Equipment pack that added a ton of features and amenities.

Wards Auto has named nine of its 2020 10 Best Interiors, and the inclusion of the Corvette is a welcomed one. With the C8 setting the groundwork for future Corvette models, one area customers won’t have to concern themselves with is interior quality. Add that to its performance and handling chops, and the ‘Vette has closed the gap between it and its rivals.