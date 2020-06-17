Hide press release Show press release

2021 Honda Pilot Adds New Special Edition, Standard 9-speed Automatic Transmission



June 17, 2020 — TORRANCE, Calif.

New Pilot Special Edition bundles premium features including black 20-inch wheels and trim, wireless phone charging and hands-free access power tailgate

9-speed transmission, paddle shifters and Idle Stop now standard across lineup

Additional upgrades to LX trim include dual-zone automatic climate control

The 2021 Honda Pilot begins arriving at dealerships today with a new Special Edition (SE) trim, standard 9-speed transmission with paddle shifters, standard dual-zone climate control, and a new Platinum White Pearl color available for the Black Edition. The 2021 Pilot LX with 2-wheel drive and standard Honda Sensing® safety and driver-assistive technology carries a starting MSRP of $32,250 (excluding $1,120 destination and handling). The Pilot LX with Honda’s Intelligent Variable Torque Management (iVTM-4®) all-wheel-drive system carries a starting MSRP of $34,250.

The new 2021 Pilot SE builds on the popular EX-L trim with additional features that, until now, were exclusive to top trims. In addition to the EX-L’s generous levels of equipment, which includes leather seats, second-row sunshades, and a power driver’s seat with 2-position memory settings, the new Pilot SE adds 20-inch black wheels, roof rails, grille and front/rear skid garnishes, a foot-activated hands-free access power tailgate and a wireless phone charger, for an MSRP of $38,960 with 2WD, or $40,960 with AWD.

Pilot Touring continues to offer premium features that include Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Blu-Ray based rear-seat entertainment, parking sensors, in-car Wi-Fi, heated second-row outboard seats, available second-row Captain’s Chairs, and exterior styling enhancements that include inline LED headlights, chrome door handles, and more. The Pilot Elite trim adds even more, including standard second-row Captain’s Chairs, dual moonroof, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel, and more. Black Edition adds black-painted wheels, blackout trim on the grille, window surround, and door sash, red interior lighting, and red highlights in the perforated leather. New for 2021, Pilot Black Edition is now available in Platinum White Pearl.

Widely praised for its versatility and family friendliness, Pilot remains a popular choice with consumers. One of the few models in its segment to offer eight seating positions (seven with the optional second-row Captain's Chairs), with available three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, Pilot also offers easy third-row access thanks to the available One-Touch Walk-In feature. All Pilot trims also come standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies. Additional technology highlights including an available 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, CabinTalk® in-vehicle public address system, wireless smartphone charging, and a hands-free access power tailgate.

The 2021 Pilot's off-road and all-weather driving capabilities are assisted by Honda's available intelligent Variable Torque Management system (i-VTM4®) with true torque-vectoring. Standard on all AWD models, i-VTM4® uses an electronically-controlled, hydraulically-actuated rear differential to apportion engine torque between the front and rear axles, and dynamically distribute torque between the left and right rear wheels. The benefits are superior all-weather handling, and neutral, accurate steering under power.

The 2021 Honda Pilot is made exclusively at Honda’s Lincoln, Alabama, auto plant, alongside Odyssey, Passport, and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its V6 engine is also manufactured in Alabama.

2021 Pilot Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings