The first spy photos of the next-generation Volkswagen Transporter date back from the summer of 2018 when our photographers spied a mule wearing the body of a T6. In October last year, we caught a prototype testing with a production body, which was used as a base for a realistic rendering by our colleagues at Kolesa.ru. Just a few days ago, we got another glimpse at the upcoming model thanks to a slightly less camouflaged test car.

The folks over at Kolesa.ru decided to make one more rendering of the new T7 and this time around it’s looking like an official press photo. The designers have taken into account the few new visual details that were revealed by the latest spy shots, including the curved line in the front fascia that is formed by the bumper and the fenders.

From what we are able to see so far, the lower section of the front bumper and the headlights will also have a slightly different shape than the previous rendering. At the back, the taillights now have a sleeker Passat-inspired look. In general, the bus appears to be a bit smaller than its predecessor but this could be just a visual illusion.

The completely new look of the Transporter will be matched by the switch to the MQB platform, which will allow for the integration of electrified powertrains in addition to the conventional gasoline and diesel engines. According to preliminary details, the T7 will be available in standard or long-wheelbase format, and even a fully-electric version could be in the cards.

The latest spy shots clearly show Volkswagen is progressing quickly with the development of the new Transporter and we believe we will see it in full before the year’s end. Sales and deliveries should start early next year.

Gallery: 2020 Volkswagen Transporter T7 renderings