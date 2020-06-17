Toyota unveiled the extended 2021 Supra lineup back in February, but we had to wait until now to learn all the juicy details about pricing. Without further ado, the newest addition to the range – the Supra 2.0 – starts off at $42,990, plus $955 for delivery and handling charges. For your money’s worth, you’ll be getting a 255-horsepower sports car that’s 200 pounds (91 kilograms) lighter than its six-cylinder sibling while packing a turbocharged 2.0-liter engine borrowed from the BMW Z4 sDrive 30i with 295 lb-ft (400 Nm).

Step up to its bigger brother and you’ll pay an additional $1,000 compared to last year as the Supra 3.0 now costs $50,990. The price bump is justified when you take into account power has significantly increased from 335 hp (250 kW) and 365 lb-ft (495 Nm) to 382 horsepower (285 kilowatts) and 368 pound-feet (499 Newton-meters) to match the Z4 M40i.

For those who want more standard kit, the Supra 3.0 Premium begins at $54,490 or $500 more than last year, while the A91 Edition replacing the 2020 Launch Edition is the most expensive of the bunch, at $55,990. The special version is $740 pricier than its predecessor and is limited to 1,000 examples, with all painted in either Nocturnal Black or an exclusive Refraction Blue. There are carbon fiber bits on the outside, along with black wheels, and Alcantara for the seats.

Those willing to dig deeper into their wallets can get the 2.0 and 3.0 Supra models with an optional Safety & Technology Package priced at $3,485 and $3,155, respectively. It contains the following:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

Navigation

12-speaker 500-watt JBL Audio System

Wireless Apple CarPlay compatible (iOS only)

Supra Connected Services: up to four-year trial includes Remote Services, Remote Maintenance, Automatic Emergency Call, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, and Map Updates.

Gallery: 2021 Toyota Supra A91 Edition

31 Photos

The Nitro Yellow costs $425 for both these trim levels and the 3.0 Premium, with the latter also offered in Phantom Black for a pricey $1,495. As for the range-topping A91 Edition, the only way you can make it more expensive is by getting the Driver's Assist Package worth $1,195. Toyota also offers it for the same money on the 3.0 Premium and it encompasses these goodies:

Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (Full speed)

Blind Spot Monitor (BSM)

Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)

Parking Sensors with Emergency Braking Function

The six-cylinder models will be the first to hit US roads as the pandemic outbreak has pushed back production of the four-pot model, meaning it will arrive later than originally planned.