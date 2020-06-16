Auto sales have taken a tremendous hit in the United States because of coronavirus, and automakers have responded with some pretty fantastic deals. However, the vast majority of those deals are connected to purchases, either through delayed payments or zero-percent financing rates. People interested in leasing a new car were all but ignored, but a new report from Cars Direct points to one new lease deal that could be fantastic, especially for fans of compact performance cars.

Honda has some impressive lease incentives happening for its popular Civic in both sedan and hatchback format. Usually, it involves the base model LX but this time around the hot Si gets attention, too. According to the report, you can nab the 2020 Si sedan with zero money down for just $260 a month.

It’s not a low-mileage lease either, with terms allowing 12,000 miles a year over a 36-month lease. For comparison, the 2020 Toyota Corolla LE can be leased for $209 per month, but $1,999 is due at signing. With that down payment factored in as a monthly cost, the rate comes out to $265.

Gallery: 2020 Honda Civic Si: First Drive

87 Photos

That sounds like a smoking deal for a legitimately fun car with some performance cred, so why aren’t these flying off dealership lots? For starters, it appears this isn’t something Honda is advertising. The report also states the lease deal could vary by region, with this specific payment tied to the Los Angeles area. A quick check on Honda’s website for LA shows just a promotional finance rate for the Si with no special lease offer, but talking directly to a dealership could bring the special deal to life.

The lease incentive reportedly only applies to Civic Si sedan models, though eligible two-door coupes would add just $10 per month to the payment. Folks preferring to buy can also score 1.9-percent financing for 60 months, but whether you go with a lease or purchase, the deals expire July 6.