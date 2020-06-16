More details are coming on June 30.
Spy photos of the next-generation Citroën C4 appeared to preview a more conventional design direction for the model. But today, with the automaker revealing the new model, we can see it retains a bit of its predecessor’s quirkiness. The unique appearance also brings with it new powertrains, including an all-electric model called the ë-C4. Details about the new C4 are scarce at the moment, though the automaker says it’ll provide more information about the new crossover on June 30.
The C4 is now only offered as a crossover, borrowing the popular coupe-like roofline many have adopted. Even with a redesign, the C4 sports its personality well. The face is angular and distinct, with the gray cladding along the bottom adding to its aesthetic. The creases in the sheet metal, and the plastic side skirts that extend up into the doors, adds definition. The rear is just as busy with black trim pieces, an angular bumper, and a swath of plastic cladding.
When the 2021 C4 arrives, it’ll come with gasoline, diesel, and all-electric powertrains. The ë-C4 is the latest model in the company’s electrification efforts, and the fifth one announced this year. We’ll have to wait until later this month for specifics about any of them. Citroën said the new C4 would be “the complete embodiment” of the company’s Advanced Comfort program, which focuses on providing in-car comfort for customers.
It’s unlikely the unmistakable design of the C4 Cactus will return anytime soon. The new C4 will compete against other small crossovers like the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Kona, and the Peugeot 2008, and too much of a polarizing design could scare away customers. That’s why the automaker addressed customer concerns by adding physical HVAC controls. Thankfully, though, the C4’s new looks shouldn’t translate into a substantial price hike, keeping the compact offering affordable for many. Hopefully, the automaker releases pricing information soon, too.
Compact hatchbacks play a major role in the European market, accounting for nearly 28% of C-segment sales in 2019. Following on from its successful SUV offensive with the launch of C3 Aircross SUV and C5 Aircross SUV (300,000 and 200,000 sales respectively since their launches at the end of 2017), Citroën is ready for the next stage in the rollout of its product strategy, focusing firmly on the hatchback market.
New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric is the fifth electrified model to be announced in 2020 as part of Citroën's electrification strategy – after C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid, Ami, ë-Jumpy and ë-SpaceTourer.
With its elevated and assertive stance, the body shape combines the elegance and dynamism of a hatchback while subtly adopting certain SUV traits for added strength and character.
The complete embodiment of the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, New ë-C4 - 100% ëlectric and New C4 offer a new sense of modern, all-round comfort: driving comfort assured by the suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats; travelling comfort, thanks to its interior space and practical on-board features, including a new innovation for the front passenger to be discovered at its World Premiere; comfort of the mind, thanks to a soothing and bright interior designs; and comfort in use, thanks to the benefits of technology and assistance on a daily basis.
Citroën's compact cars have been a success story since the first C4 in 1928. A history that includes GS, voted European Car of the Year in 1971, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
