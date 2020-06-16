Spy photos of the next-generation Citroën C4 appeared to preview a more conventional design direction for the model. But today, with the automaker revealing the new model, we can see it retains a bit of its predecessor’s quirkiness. The unique appearance also brings with it new powertrains, including an all-electric model called the ë-C4. Details about the new C4 are scarce at the moment, though the automaker says it’ll provide more information about the new crossover on June 30.

The C4 is now only offered as a crossover, borrowing the popular coupe-like roofline many have adopted. Even with a redesign, the C4 sports its personality well. The face is angular and distinct, with the gray cladding along the bottom adding to its aesthetic. The creases in the sheet metal, and the plastic side skirts that extend up into the doors, adds definition. The rear is just as busy with black trim pieces, an angular bumper, and a swath of plastic cladding.

When the 2021 C4 arrives, it’ll come with gasoline, diesel, and all-electric powertrains. The ë-C4 is the latest model in the company’s electrification efforts, and the fifth one announced this year. We’ll have to wait until later this month for specifics about any of them. Citroën said the new C4 would be “the complete embodiment” of the company’s Advanced Comfort program, which focuses on providing in-car comfort for customers.

Gallery: 2021 Citroën C4 And ë-C4

15 Photos

It’s unlikely the unmistakable design of the C4 Cactus will return anytime soon. The new C4 will compete against other small crossovers like the Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Kona, and the Peugeot 2008, and too much of a polarizing design could scare away customers. That’s why the automaker addressed customer concerns by adding physical HVAC controls. Thankfully, though, the C4’s new looks shouldn’t translate into a substantial price hike, keeping the compact offering affordable for many. Hopefully, the automaker releases pricing information soon, too.