We have been seeing spy shots of it for ages, and the debut is finally on the horizon.
The 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ will be the star of a livestream on Thursday, June 18, at 8:00 AM EDT (12:00 PM GMT). Drummond Jacoy, Director of Vehicle Development at Mercedes-AMG, will host the presentation that will include insights about the new model's development. You'll be able to watch it: here.
Mercedes' teaser simply shows the taillight and badge for the E63 S. The company is not providing any official details about the model at this time. Thankfully, there have lots of spy shots and several leaks that allow us to get a good idea of what to expect from the new model.
All signs suggest that the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is still under the hood. The mill pumps out 603 horsepower (450 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque in the current E63 S. To keep up with the market, expect the engineers to push the output higher. However to avoid stealing sales from the AMG GT 63 S 4-Door Coupe with the same engine, the E-Class might have less than its 630 hp (469 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm).
Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 Sedan facelift new spy photos
In terms of styling, spy shots suggest that the designers are keeping the look subtly aggressive. The front wears Mercedes' Panamericana grille with an array of vertical slats. There are also large inlets in the corners. At the rear, a tiny spoiler adheres to the trunk lid, and there are four exhaust outlets consisting of a pair of trapezoidal pipes on each side. A wagon is happening, too.
Don't look for a significant overhaul to the interior. The front seats might have thicker bolsters, and there's probably carbon fiber or brushed metal trim to fit the vehicle's performance-focused demeanor.
Look for the updated E63 to be on sale before the end of the year. The current version of the sedan retails for $107,350 in the United States.
Digital world premiere of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63 4MATIC+ models: Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #4 – The new Mercedes-AMG E 63
Stuttgart / Immendingen, June 15, 2020
Combined fuel consumption: 11.9-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 273-265 g/km
Less
In the fourth episode of the Meet Mercedes DIGITAL news format, Mercedes-AMG dynamically presents the new E 63 4MATIC+ models (combined fuel consumption: 11.9-11.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 273-265 g/km)* ** on the test track at the Testing and Technology Center in Immendingen. The fully overhauled sedan and wagon offer an enhanced driving experience with an updated exterior design, upgraded interior with the AMG-specific MBUX infotainment system, fine-tuned chassis and optimized aerodynamics. "Meet Mercedes DIGITAL #4 – The new Mercedes-AMG E 63" will be broadcast in a media special on Thursday, June 18th2020 at 2:00 p.m. (CEST) on the digital platform Mercedes me media athttps://media.mercedes-benz.com/meetmercedesdigital and will be available afterwards as video on demand.
Drummond Jacoy, Director Vehicle Development at Mercedes-AMG, will also provide insights into the development and road-testing process of the performance and sports car brand from Affalterbach. In addition, comprehensive press material with press releases, pictures and video will be available for download on Mercedes me media on June 18th, 2020.
The new series Meet Mercedes DIGITAL is an innovative news format on Mercedes me media. Similar to a news program, it regularly presents a current topic, illustrates background stories and lets experts have their say. The hosted episodes feature talks in a studio setting and reports from production plants or test tracks.
