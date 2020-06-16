Porsche celebrated its 70th anniversary two years ago by introducing a limited-edition model called the 935. The German automaker only planned to produce 77 examples, so catching one of these rare whales in public is akin to finding a four-leaf clover, even if underneath the wild body lies a tuned 911 GT2 RS. That doesn’t make seeing one any less thrilling, and catching one in its natural habitat can’t be missed. That’s why we’re thankful for this short video that shows the 935 lapping the Circuit Zolder in Belgium.

The 935’s wild design pays tribute to a former Porsche racing star dubbed “Moby Dick,” a long-tailed race car from the late 1970s. However, the added body work didn’t turn the racer into a bloated behemoth. Porsche kept weight down to 3,043 pounds (1,378 kilograms) while increasing output from the twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six, which makes 700 horsepower (521 kilowatts). It pairs with a Porsche seven-speed PDK transmission.

While it’s exciting to see the 935 on the track with other cars, the driver isn’t punishing it too hard in traffic. The boisterous exhaust still bursts from the Porsche 908-inspired tailpipes with eagerness, and it sounds like a true race car, too. It comes with just one seat, through a passenger one is optional, which appears to be the route this owner took. And it’s not like Porsche removed every creature comfort – it still comes with air conditioning.

Gallery: Porsche 935

27 Photos

Limited-edition Porsche models aren’t new, but spotting them in the wild is always fun. We know how often high-end, limited-production supercars get tucked away in a climate-controlled garage, and there’s nothing wrong with that, though it is nice to see these machines doing what they do best – driving. Taking the 935 to the track and potentially rub some paint with competitors seems anxiety-inducing, especially with its €700,000 price tag