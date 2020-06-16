Rolls-Royce recently entered the toy business in a way that only the famous luxury brand could have done it. The 1:8 scale model of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan starts at $17,000, and a customer's customization can take the figure far higher. The one in this video from Supercar Blondie costs $40,000, and a person could take that lofty price even higher.

Supercar Blondie starts by opening up the rear of the Cullinan and taking out the model's remote. It controls all of the car's lights on the outside and in the interior and pops the hood to allow a look at the scale version of the V12 engine.

According to Supercar Blondie, the model contains over 1,000 handmade components. Even practically hidden areas like the rear HVAC controls on the console between the front seats has tine embellishments. Building each model requires over 450 man-hours meaning that the tiny crossover requires more time to put together than the real thing.

Rolls-Royce intends Cullinan customers to buy the scale model to match their crossover. To facilitate this, the company offers the smaller version in any color a person can get on the real thing. The same is true for the finishes on the inside, including tiny details like the embroidery headrests and stitching. Except for being able to drive, the 1:8 Cullinan has nearly everything you'd find on a full-sized one. It's similar to what companies like Amalgam offer.

The Cullinan model sits on a gloss black base, and there's a clear display case that goes over the top. It even has a removable window to let you access the car without taking off the entire cover.