Motorsport Network, the global leader in digital media and experiences for lovers of cars and motorsport, is delighted to announce the launch of Motorsport Rewards.

The rewards program has been custom built for our customers by Motorsport Network’s inhouse technology team so they can earn rewards for doing what they already enjoy, such as reading articles, watching videos, and choosing a race ticketing offer. Once signed into a Motorsport Network platform, customers can earn points towards gift cards, subscriptions, watches, apparel, posters & fine art, sweepstake entries, and digital codes for video games.

Every month 56 million users visit Motorsport Network platform from across 81 countries. We help them to feed their passion for racing on Motorsport.com, Motorsport.tv, and Autosport.com as well as Motor1.com and InsideEVs.com in the automotive space or buying unforgettable race experiences through Motorsport Tickets.

Mehul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer, Motorsport Network said: “Having the largest community of motorsport and automotive fans in the world, our strategic focus at Motorsport Network has been to get our loyal fans access to the wider range of entertainment and information offerings. We are extremely passionate about customer engagement and Motorsport Rewards provides the perfect platform to demonstrate our commitment back to our community.”

Samantha Lamberti, Head of Consulting, Europe & Middle East, Nielsen Sports UK commented: “People and their passions are at the heart of the media and entertainment business, Motorsport Network is leading the way with an innovative initiative - never implemented before by a media outlet, to recognize the value of their readers and ultimately enhance a unique mutual relationship. This will certainly benefit Motorsport Network and the entire motorsport ecosystem with a continuous exchange with the motorsport & automotive industry followers.”

Motorsport Rewards has launched with a pilot scheme on the US edition of Motorsport.com and plans to roll it out in phases over the coming months across other racing and automotive editions as well as Motorsport Tickets, Motorsport.tv, and other platforms.

Motorsport Rewards is an easy to use program that does not require any commitment or fees. Once customers sign up for a Motorsport Network account they can become a rewards member by signing in to Motorsport Rewards.

