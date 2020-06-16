One of the worst kept secrets in the automotive industry is that Dodge is preparing to answer the calls of Charger fans around the country with a new special edition model. We already spied a prototype of the upcoming 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye, and a new report indicates it could go into production in November this year.

MoparInsiders quotes sources close to the company who told the online publication there’s now an updated production schedule at the Brampton Assembly Plant. It’s showing a production start for the muscle sedan on Monday, November 9th, 2020. According to our source, order books should open in the first week of October.

The first spy shots of the model hinted at a significantly modified hood with a big scoop for improved air circulation for the supercharged engine. The rest of the body, aside from a few tweaks like the new exhaust tips, seems identical to the Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody.

Logic tells us the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye should get the same powertrain as the Challenger with the same moniker. This means you should expect the muscle sedan to pack a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 making in the region of 797 horsepower (594 kilowatts) and 707 pound-feet (958 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic should be the only gearbox option.

Gallery: 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Spy Photos

8 Photos

Back to the launch date, the production start in November could hint at a full debut of the vehicle very soon. We won’t be surprised if Dodge unveils the sedan in the next few weeks so stay tuned for more details - we expect to get them soon.