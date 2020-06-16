First teased during the 2020 Super Bowl, the resurrected Hummer was supposed to debut in full on May 20 but the global coronavirus pandemic prompted GMC to indefinitely delay the electric vehicle’s premiere. The good news is the development is unaffected, which means the automaker is still on track to reveal the model later this year and launch it on the market in 2021 as a 2022 model.

We don’t have an official debut date yet but apparently, the unveiling will be an entirely digital experience. General Motors CEO, Mary Barra, recently shined more light on the matter in an interview.

“They [the debuts] will largely be online,” Barra told Jeff Gilbert, WWJ 950AM radio host, during a recent Automotive Press Association fireside chat. “We’ll use both virtual and augmented reality technologies to help tell our story. I think we’ll be able to generate the excitement and share what these products are quite widely.”

This move shouldn’t come as a huge surprise given the current uncertain situation surrounding the coronavirus spread. We are still waiting for an official announcement about the debut date of the new Hummer but we have the feeling it won’t happen within the next two months.

Gallery: GMC Hummer EV Rendering

What we do know for sure, however, is that the revived Hummer won’t have a V8 under the hood and will probably take the shape of a truck. Instead of a gas-guzzling combustion engine, the vehicle will rely on purely electric power and will also be sold under the GMC brand.

