The future of the Chrysler 300 may be uncertain after the 2020 model year but the model is getting yet another upgrade while it’s still alive and on sale. The automaker has just announced a new appearance package for the sedan, which is already available to order.

The so-called Chrome Appearance Package adds a few notable touches to the exterior of the vehicle in the mid-level Touring-L trim. These include a distinctive chrome radiator grille and surround trim, chrome Chrysler wing badge, additional “300” badges, and chrome side mirror caps. Probably the most important addition is the set of 20-inch chrome aluminum wheels.

According to MoparInsiders, the new style pack will replace the existing standalone 20-inch wheel upgrade on the Touring-L in a rear-wheel-drive configuration. Unfortunately, the visual upgrade won’t be available for AWD models. If you decide to order the new Chrome Appearance Package, it’ll set you back $995 (MSRP).

According to recent research, Chrysler has a massive supply of 2019 Chrysler 300 examples. It is believed that more than 50 percent of the 2019 vehicles are still on stock, which means you can probably get some killer deals if you are fine with buying the previous model year.

Gallery: 2020 Chrysler 300 Touring-L Chrome Appearance Package

2 Photos

Approximately a year ago, Chrysler announced a limited-time Appearance Package for the top-tier 300 C, which added fog lights, lower front fascia, and side sills from the SRT model. A similar visual upgrade was available on the Chrysler 300 S as the Sport Appearance Package.