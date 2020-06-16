2004 was the last time a Mach 1 badge graced the fenders of a new Ford Mustang. Spanning just two years, the 2003-2004 Ford Mustang Mach 1 was a throwback to the iconic pony that launched in the late 1960s. Now, the supersonic ‘Stang returns for a limited run, and it's bringing a bit of Shelby DNA with a tweaked 5.0-liter V8 under its striped hood.

Obviously, Ford is tapping into some nostalgia with the design. The graphics and stripes are very much a callback to the original 1969 model, as are the round inlets in the grille. Back in the day you would find a set of lights in there, but for the 2021 Mach 1, they are functional air scoops.

Yes, that means there's no Shaker hood this time around, but during a special Mach 1 preview event, Ford reminded us that not all Mach 1's had Shakers and for this new model, the existing Coyote intake supplies plenty of air. The Ford reps on hand also divulged other details on the new model – full info comes later but we have enough now to thoroughly whet our appetite.

Performance-wise, we're told the 5.0-liter V8 develops a Bullitt-matching 480 horsepower (358 kilowatts). Unlike the Bullitt, however, you’ll be able to get the Mach 1 with a 10-speed automatic transmission. A new rev-matching Tremec six-speed manual will also be offered, built with gearing that matches the Shelby GT350. Speaking of Shelby, heat exchangers come from the GT350 and rear-axle coolers are sourced from the GT500. Front and rear subframes are Shelby spec; the rear valence is pure GT500, as are the massive 4.5-inch exhaust tips out the back. The suspension is upgraded, but to what level is still under wraps.

Save Thousands On A New Ford Mustang MSRP $ 27,490 MSRP $ 27,490 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Ford envisions the Mach 1 as a bridge between the GT and Shelby models, something with a punchy engine and deft handling in the corners. In fact, Ford Icons Director Dave Pericak says the 2021 Mach 1 will be “the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever." That title is currently held by the previous-generation Boss 302 Laguna Seca, and we suspect many people feel a new Boss might be a better choice for such a machine instead of Mach 1. Ford had something to say about that.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

25 Photos

“When you look through the heritage, we thought the automatic worked better with the Mach 1 nomenclature,” said Mustang Chief Engineer Carl Widmann. “This is a global product, so we’ll hit almost 50 countries with this car. From the engine perspective, that was one thing in a Boss world that we’d have wanted in the 525-hp range, which we didn’t go into in the Mach 1. We wanted to use the motor from the Bullitt in an application for the automatic.”

That said, the new Mach 1 isn’t just a Bullitt with an automatic transmission, Shelby parts, and some stickers. “We didn't want this to strictly be a heritage vehicle,” said Gordon Platto, Ford design director for cars in North America.

As such, the Mach 1 gets its own front clip with a new fascia, lower valence, and grille. A modern set of the classic Mach 1 Magnum 500 five-spoke wheels are available, but a performance edition with optional wheels will be offered. The GT500 wing with Gurney flap will also be offered, along with a range of low-gloss badging, low-gloss Magnetic stripes, and orange Brembo brakes. 10 different exterior colors will be available.

Moving inside you’ll find a new splash screen for the instrument cluster, a Mach 1-specific shifter, new sill plates, and a plaque with the chassis number. Recaro seats will be available, but other interior options are unknown at this time. Price and production numbers are also unknown, though we are told the Mach 1 will be “relatively limited.”

Full information will come closer to the Mach 1’s on-sale date in the spring of 2021.