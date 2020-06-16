The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is one of those vehicles that just begs for branded accessories, apparel, and add-ons. Some are cool and some… not so much. Consider this C8.R–themed car cover firmly in the former camp.

Offered by Chevrolet Accessories, the Premium Indoor Car Cover with Fully Rendered Corvette C8.R does a very convincing impression of the racing car when draped over the mid-engined curves of the 2020 ‘Vette. With as stylish as it is, we’d be tempted to set up in the garage and just look at it.

Made from a lightweight, semi-porous material with a breathable cotton layer, the C8.R disguise helps protect its precious cargo from dirt, dust, and abrasions when it needs to be parked in the garage for an extended period of time. It’s not quite rugged enough to withstand wind and weather, but it’d be a pretty cool way to store a Corvette indoors during a long winter.

At $1,195, you’re paying for style though. Similar Chevrolet Accessories indoor car covers without the C8.R livery costs $450, and it’s not clear what the added $745 gets you except that racing-inspired theme. Whichever route you go, the indoor car covers include a protective carrying bag for when it’s time to take the C8 Corvette out to play.

Other Chevrolet Accessories for the 2020 Corvette include premium floor mats, body-color emblems, splash guards, an extensive line of cleaning products, and more. It’s likely that most aftermarket suppliers could offer similar products for cheaper, but Chevrolet Accessories are available at the dealer, and some of them might even be able to be included in a financing arrangement with the rest of the vehicle.