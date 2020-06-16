Remember last month when we featured a $280,000 watch with a working Bugatti W16 engine inside? It isn’t along anymore. In fact, Jacob & Co. (not my company, by the way) has released another timepiece into its collection that's more complicated and more reserved for those with deep, dark pockets.

Called the Jacob & Co. Twin Turbo Furious under the company's Grand Complication Masterpieces (it can't get any more honest than that), this $580,000 watch pays homage to the record-breaking Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ hypercar that was announced last year.

This very posh and expensive watch comes in two flavors – one in Black DLC Grade 5 Titanium and Carbon Fiber and the other in 18-karat Rose Gold 5N and Carbon Fiber.

Unlike the previous Jacob & Co. watch with a working miniature W16 inside, the Twin Turbo Furious is inspired by the $3.89-million car it pays homage to. The materials and colors used are similar to the hypercar, and more importantly, even its performance and complexity transcend into the watch.

As a matter of fact, the luxurious watch features two black titanium triple-axis tourbillon escapements and a decimal minute repeater. "Very few brands create decimal repeaters," says Forbes, which is a complicated process that involves 832 components and challenging to comprehend if you're not a watch connoisseur.

But then again, the 88-piece forged case is 57x52mm in size with materials inspired by the record-breaking Bugatti. While the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is only limited to 30 buyers, the Jacob & Co. watch is also limited to just 18 buyers of each option.

If you're among those who bought the Chiron Super Sport 300+, we believe you should pair it with this watch. That price tag won't be an object to you, we're sure.