Earlier this year, Genesis introduced a new, two-line design language with the G80 sedan and GV80 SUV. Spy photos show the automaker is about to translate that onto the smaller G70 sedan. Numerous spy photos have shown the updated, and unmistakable, headlight design, and the copious amounts of cladding hint at a larger grille, along with countless other minor updates. A new rendering video from the AtchaCars YouTube channel imagines what the G70’s front end could look like when applying the G80’s front-end design to its smaller sibling.

One of the most noticeable changes is the headlight design. While the G80 and GV80 feature headlights that are nearly horizontal, the units in the G70 rendering are slightly angled to give off a sportier appearance, which is mimicked in the spy photos. The rendering video also shows off the lower bumper with its expanded intakes pushed to the corners, which helps give the G70’s updated face a sportier appearance.

The G70’s new look will coincide with a new engine, too. Genesis has already confirmed the updated sedan will receive the automaker’s turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, which will replace the current car’s 2.0-liter unit. The new mill could make 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque, which is what the mill will make in the Hyundai Sonata N-Line.

The Genesis G70, while a smaller sedan in a world of crossover and SUVs, is important to the automaker’s bottom line, and a substantial visual refresh will only secure its position. In 2019, the G70 accounted for more than half of the brand’s sales, which doubled over 2018. The redesigned G70 and the brand’s first SUV, the GV80, should only further bolster the luxury brand’s sales. We don’t know when we’ll see the new G70, nor do we know when it’ll go on sale. It may arrive as a 2021 model year vehicle or slip to 2022.