Only around 400 units of the BMW M2 CS will come to the United States, according to an insider speaking to BMW Blog. Although, the source indicates that the company is still determining the exact number to bring over. A few of these examples should arrive in the US before the end of the year.

The M2 CS uses the S55 3.0-liter inline-six engine that develops 444 horsepower (327 kilowatts) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. Customers can choose between a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic or six-speed manual transmission. This setup gets the model to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.8 seconds for the DCT or 4.0 seconds for the manual. Both have a top speed of 174 mph (280 kph).

BMW also installs lots of performance-focused equipment to make the M2 CS special. It comes standard with an Active M differential and Adaptive M suspension. The front splitter, hood, roof, mirrors rear spoiler, diffuser, and cabin's center console are carbon fiber reinforced plastic. The vehicle rides on 19-inch black wheels, but they're available in more eye-catching matte gold, too. The options list includes M Carbon Ceramic Brakes and Michelin Cup 2 tires.

Inside, there are thickly bolstered seats. Alcantara covers portions of the chairs, dashboard, and steering wheel.

The M2 will soon go away in Europe due to emissions reasons. Cleaning up the S55 engine would be too much of an investment, especially when the company could put that cash into a newer, less polluting engine. The good news is that this is a temporary layoff. A new generation of the M2 will reportedly arrive in 2022.