The 2021 Lexus IS sedan is on its way, and the luxury automaker will take to the airwaves to debut it. Appearing via livestream on YouTube and Facebook, the 2021 IS will be ready for its closeup at 7:00 PM EDT (11:00 PM GMT).

We’ve already seen a few teasers of the upcoming small sedan, which ostensibly will compete with the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Audi A4, and fellow countryman Acura TLX. In some of those images, we’ve been able to make out a full-width taillight panel that does away with the current IS’ somewhat droopy rear lighting units. Other stylistic modifications will likely include a modernized, three-dimensional version of Lexus’ spindle grille, and the funky Z-shaped headlights from the current LS fullsize sedan might trickle down as well.

We’ve also heard rumors that the new IS will be based on a significantly revised and updated version of the current sedan’s platform, rather than a clean-sheet redesign. That’s a bit unfortunate, although the current IS is still a pretty enjoyable vehicle to drive. A bit more power from the uninspiring base turbocharged, 2.0-liter four-cylinder would help the little Lexus capture some more dynamic sparkle, as would a slightly stiffer and more responsive chassis – though the current IS is still surprisingly involving.

And of course, there’s no replacement for displacement, particularly if a V8-flavored rumor turns out to be true. According to anonymous sources cited online, an unconfirmed 2021 Lexus IS 500 would feature a version of the LC’s 5.0-liter V8 boasting around 450 hp. What’s more, the IS 500 won’t even be a full-fledged performance offering, leaving space at the top for an even more powerful IS F.

We’ll know more once the livestream begins in a few hours.