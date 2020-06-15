After years of teasing and months of delays due to coronavirus, Ford is finally poised to reveal its reborn Bronco. In an Instagram post from June 13, Ford confirmed the Bronco’s return on July 9. That will certainly be a big day for off-road fans, but it will also be a big day for someone else. July 9 happens to be the birthday of one Orenthal James Simpson. Yes, that O.J. Simpson.

For those who still don’t understand the correlation here, Simpson is a former NFL star and actor who was involved in perhaps the most famous car chase of all-time. On June 17, 1994, a white Ford Bronco in which Simpson was a passenger led Los Angeles police on a lengthy slow-speed chase. At that time, Simpson was a person of interest in the murder of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, his ex-wife. Simpson’s chase in the infamous white Bronco was broadcast live on pretty much every major television network, forever connecting the disgraced football star and the short-wheelbase SUV.

To Ford’s credit, we’re told the July 9 reveal date is purely a coincidence with regards to Simpson’s birthday. The new off-roader was expected to arrive back in late March or early April, but the rapid spread of COVID-19 saw the delay of several new car debuts as well as major auto shows. As such, it’s safe to say this admittedly awkward coincidence certainly wasn’t planned. That doesn’t make this reveal date any less awkward, however.

Gallery: 2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door New Spy Shots

20 Photos

Given all the teasers, leaked photos, patent applications, and years of anticipation leading up to this reveal, we suspect the awkwardness will quickly disappear once the covers are lifted. All indications point to the new Bronco being a very stout off-roader that will compete directly with the Jeep Wrangler both in style and capability. With just a few weeks to go, we certainly can’t want for our first adventure behind the wheel.