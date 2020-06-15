Hide press release Show press release

LUMMA CLR 8 RS – striking body and wheel programme personalises the Audi RS Q8.

LUMMA Design GmbH & Co. KG recommends itself once again as the place to go for sports accessories and exquisite body design. With the presentation of the limited SUV coupe LUMMA CLR 8 RS, the premium tuning company is now expanding its refinement programme for the top SUV model Audi RS Q8.

Striking eye-catcher from every angle

The high performance SUV refined by LUMMA bears witness to masterful craftsmanship packed into an athletically enhanced look. To achieve this, the personalisation specialist from Winterlingen in southern Germany swaps the series components for high quality in-house developments made of carbon: LUMMA manufactures the front and rear spoiler lips, wheel arch extensions, door panels, rear diffuser, rear roof spoiler and various applications for rear lights and side panels from ultra-light and high strength carbon fibre. However, it is not only the appearance that benefits from the modifications, large air inlets on the extensions also ensure optimised ventilation of the brake system.

More power and a sports sound

As a result of the implementation of the LUMMA performance enhancement module and the robust sounding 4-pipe sports exhaust system, the engine output increases to an impressive 518 kW/705 hp. Torque increases to a mighty 910 Nm. Overall, the optimisations ensure a noticeable improvement in the driving performance, which is already quite impressive as standard.

LUMMA alloy wheels convey sports elegance

The range of wheels is impressive both in terms of size and variety. Whether it be sportingly striking, or elegant and refined - LUMMA offers various wheel designs and sizes. One of the highlights in the range on offer is the LUMMA CLR 23 LR light alloy wheel painted in the colour of your choice. The futuristic multi-spoke design ensures optimum load distribution but leaves enough space for ventilation of the brake system. The recommended wheel-tyre combination is 11x23 inches on the front and rear axles with high performance 305/30-23 tyres. Performance spacers widen the track on request.

Interior design by master craftsmen

Also, in the interior LUMMA offers an impressive variety of options to personalise the standard Audi. Everything you could ever wish for to set your pulse racing is available on request - whether it be leather, fine wood, piano lacquer or carbon fibre. From personalised floor mats to complete interior leather finish, everything is made with the highest degree of craftsmanship and precision, individually designed and integrated into the vehicle by master craftsmen.

The CLR 8 RS body range including painting, assembly, and acceptance by an officially recognised test organisation and the 23-inch light-alloy wheels is offered at a price of 38,000 Euro plus VAT. Since the conversion can only be carried out directly at LUMMA or at selected authorised dealers, the price also includes transportation in a closed truck (within Germany). As an alternative to converting customer vehicles, refined complete vehicles are also offered. The LUMMA CLR 8 RS refinement programme is available from the 4th quarter 2020.

Key facts:

LUMMA CLR 8 RS refinement programme for the Audi RS Q8

LUMMA BODYKIT comprising:

LUMMA Carbon front and rear extensions by about 60 millimetres

Integrated air inlets and outlets in the extensions for exhausting the brake air heat

Integrated air inlets and outlets in the extensions for exhausting the brake air heat LUMMA Carbon front spoiler lip

LUMMA Carbon roof rear spoiler

LUMMA 3-piece carbon rear spoiler lip

LUMMA Carbon rear diffusor

LUMMA Carbon door panels

LUMMA Carbon applications for rear lights and side panels

Conversion with serial number and certificate of authenticity

LUMMA Alloy wheels

LUMMA CLR 23 LR 11x23 with 305/30-23 tyres

LUMMA Performance spacer set

LUMMA Interior:

LUMMA 3-piece aluminium pedal set, anodised

LUMMA 4-piece floor mat set with LUMMA crest logo

LUMMA Boot mat with LUMMA crest logo

LUMMA complete leather interior

LUMMA Performance:

LUMMA 4-pipe sports exhaust system with tailpipes in black or carbon

LUMMA Power increase module by around 77kW/105 PS and 110 Nm to 518 kW/705 PS and 910 Nm

You can find more information about the exclusive LUMMA refinement programme on the website www.lumma-design.com