It gets a power bump, too.
High-performance crossovers are a dime a dozen today, with automakers cramming massive amounts of horsepower under the hood of family vehicles. Audi does it with its Q8, offering an RS version of the crossover. It looks sportier than its pedestrian counterparts, but sometimes, the aggressive styling doesn’t go far enough for some customers. That’s where Lumma comes in, offering visual upgrades inside and out for the RS Q8. Lumma also gives the crossover a performance bump – all available in a single package.
Lumma’s CLR 8 RS package adds several visual enhancements that include carbon fiber front and rear wheel arch extensions, a three-piece carbon fiber rear spoiler lip and diffuser, a roof spoiler, a front spoiler lip, and more. Other bits of carbon on the door panels and rear lights complete the aggressive look. Inside, Lumma adds an anodized aluminum pedal set, floor mats with the Lumma crest logo, and a complete leather interior.
The meaner look comes with a modest bump in power. Lumma’s power control module increases horsepower and torque of the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 by 103 (77 kilowatts) and 81 pound-feet (110 Newton-meters), respectively, to 694 hp (518 kW) and 671 lb-ft (910 Nm). That’s also accomplished with the addition of Lumma’s four-pipe sports exhaust system, that helps the engine breathe better. Customers can get the tailpipe tips in either carbon or black. Wheel spacers give the Audi a wider stance.
Lumma offers the package, complete with paint and assembly, for €38,000 ($42,841 at current exchange rates). That’s a hefty lump of cash on top of the RS Q8’s $113,000 (€100,228) starting price – at least in the US. That includes the whole shebang, including closed-truck transportation for customers within Germany. Those interested in the package will have to wait a bit, though. Lumma will begin offering CLR 8 RS package in the fourth quarter of this year.
LUMMA CLR 8 RS – striking body and wheel programme personalises the Audi RS Q8.
LUMMA Design GmbH & Co. KG recommends itself once again as the place to go for sports accessories and exquisite body design. With the presentation of the limited SUV coupe LUMMA CLR 8 RS, the premium tuning company is now expanding its refinement programme for the top SUV model Audi RS Q8.
Striking eye-catcher from every angle
The high performance SUV refined by LUMMA bears witness to masterful craftsmanship packed into an athletically enhanced look. To achieve this, the personalisation specialist from Winterlingen in southern Germany swaps the series components for high quality in-house developments made of carbon: LUMMA manufactures the front and rear spoiler lips, wheel arch extensions, door panels, rear diffuser, rear roof spoiler and various applications for rear lights and side panels from ultra-light and high strength carbon fibre. However, it is not only the appearance that benefits from the modifications, large air inlets on the extensions also ensure optimised ventilation of the brake system.
More power and a sports sound
As a result of the implementation of the LUMMA performance enhancement module and the robust sounding 4-pipe sports exhaust system, the engine output increases to an impressive 518 kW/705 hp. Torque increases to a mighty 910 Nm. Overall, the optimisations ensure a noticeable improvement in the driving performance, which is already quite impressive as standard.
LUMMA alloy wheels convey sports elegance
The range of wheels is impressive both in terms of size and variety. Whether it be sportingly striking, or elegant and refined - LUMMA offers various wheel designs and sizes. One of the highlights in the range on offer is the LUMMA CLR 23 LR light alloy wheel painted in the colour of your choice. The futuristic multi-spoke design ensures optimum load distribution but leaves enough space for ventilation of the brake system. The recommended wheel-tyre combination is 11x23 inches on the front and rear axles with high performance 305/30-23 tyres. Performance spacers widen the track on request.
Interior design by master craftsmen
Also, in the interior LUMMA offers an impressive variety of options to personalise the standard Audi. Everything you could ever wish for to set your pulse racing is available on request - whether it be leather, fine wood, piano lacquer or carbon fibre. From personalised floor mats to complete interior leather finish, everything is made with the highest degree of craftsmanship and precision, individually designed and integrated into the vehicle by master craftsmen.
The CLR 8 RS body range including painting, assembly, and acceptance by an officially recognised test organisation and the 23-inch light-alloy wheels is offered at a price of 38,000 Euro plus VAT. Since the conversion can only be carried out directly at LUMMA or at selected authorised dealers, the price also includes transportation in a closed truck (within Germany). As an alternative to converting customer vehicles, refined complete vehicles are also offered. The LUMMA CLR 8 RS refinement programme is available from the 4th quarter 2020.
Key facts:
LUMMA CLR 8 RS refinement programme for the Audi RS Q8
LUMMA BODYKIT comprising:
- LUMMA Carbon front and rear extensions by about 60 millimetres
Integrated air inlets and outlets in the extensions for exhausting the brake air heat
- LUMMA Carbon front spoiler lip
- LUMMA Carbon roof rear spoiler
- LUMMA 3-piece carbon rear spoiler lip
- LUMMA Carbon rear diffusor
- LUMMA Carbon door panels
- LUMMA Carbon applications for rear lights and side panels
- Conversion with serial number and certificate of authenticity
- LUMMA Alloy wheels
- LUMMA CLR 23 LR 11x23 with 305/30-23 tyres
- LUMMA Performance spacer set
LUMMA Interior:
- LUMMA 3-piece aluminium pedal set, anodised
- LUMMA 4-piece floor mat set with LUMMA crest logo
- LUMMA Boot mat with LUMMA crest logo
- LUMMA complete leather interior
LUMMA Performance:
- LUMMA 4-pipe sports exhaust system with tailpipes in black or carbon
- LUMMA Power increase module by around 77kW/105 PS and 110 Nm to 518 kW/705 PS and 910 Nm
You can find more information about the exclusive LUMMA refinement programme on the website www.lumma-design.com