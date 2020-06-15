The Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack isn't the meanest model in the muscle car's lineup, but it still offers owners a potent 485-horsepower (362 kilowatts) 6.4-liter V8. This video catches two very similar-looking examples at the drag strip going up against a variety of performance vehicles.

First, the Challenger Scat Pack lines up against a Ford Mustang GT. Its 5.0-liter V8 offers a comparable 460 hp (343 kW). The Ford has a better start, but the Dodge rapidly makes up the difference. The Mustang gets the win by covering the quarter-mile in 12.03 seconds, and the Challenger is slightly behind it by covering the distance in 12.51 seconds.

Next, the same Challenger meets a Charger SRT Hellcat, and it's not too hard to read the tea leaves about which one is going to win. With 707 hp (527 kW), the sedan rockets away from the line and covers the quarter-mile in 10.7 seconds.

Gallery: 2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 Angry Bee

A different Challenger Scat Pack comes to the line next. This one has blue tape behind the rear wheels and doesn't have a number on the driver's window. The badge on the front fender appears to identify the car as having the 1320 package that includes an SRT-tuned adaptive damping suspension with drag mode, line lock, transbrake, torque reserve, and extreme-duty 41-spline half shafts. However, it's racing a Tesla Model S. Dodge estimates the 1320 pack lets a Challenger cover the quarter-mile as quickly as 11.7 seconds. This one doesn't go anywhere near as quickly.

Finally, the Challenger with the green tape returns to race a Mercedes-AMG GLA 45. The Dodge's big V8 has no problem besting Mercedes' 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.