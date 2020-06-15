Hide press release Show press release

Ford Mustang Mach-E Customers to Receive Up to Five Complimentary ‘Fill-Ups’ at Electrify America Charging Stations

Ford Mustang Mach-E customers in the U.S. will receive 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging through FordPass Rewards – the equivalent of approximately three to five full DC fast charges – with Electrify America after purchasing their vehicle

Amazon Home Services will begin installing Ford Connected Charge Stations and 240-volt outlets for Mustang Mach-E customers in the U.S. later this year

Ford Connected Charge Station wallbox will start at $799, for purchase through a customer’s Ford dealer, online with the purchase of the Mach-E or on FordParts.com

DEARBORN, Mich., June 15, 2020 – Ford Mustang Mach-E owners will receive 250 kilowatt- hours of complimentary charging through FordPass Rewards at Electrify America fast-charging stations1 to kick-start their electric vehicle experience with Ford.

For Mustang Mach-E owners with the extended-range battery, the 250 kilowatt-hours of fast-charging energy is equal to more than three fill-ups. For standard-range battery models, the 250 2 kilowatt-hours of fast charging energy is equal to more than five fill-ups . This is in addition to the two years of complimentary access Mustang Mach-E customers automatically receive to the recently expanded FordPass Charging Network for easy pay-as-you-go charging. The FordPass Charging Network is North America’s largest public charging network with more than 13,500 charging stations and almost 40,000 individual plugs.

Electrify America’s network, part of the FordPass Charging Network, offers the largest number of high-powered public charging stations on the market today.

“One of the main opportunities we have is educating our potential customers about road trip readiness,” said Matt Stover, Ford director of charging, energy services and business development. “The 250 kilowatt-hours of complimentary charging we’re offering through FordPass Rewards and the FordPass Charging Network with Electrify America will give our Mustang Mach-E customers confidence in their ability to plan trips, no matter their destination.”

Using Electrify America’s DC fast chargers, rear-wheel-drive-equipped Mustang Mach-E with an extended-range battery can add an estimated 61 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes. Both all-wheel-drive and rear-wheel-drive configurations are estimated to be able to achieve a 10 percent to 80 percent charge in approximately 45 minutes.

“Exciting new electric vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E will help drive new customers to choose to drive electric,” said Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America. “We’re proud to have Ford electric vehicles take advantage of Electrify America’s growing nationwide DC fast- charger network to help range anxiety soon be a thing of the past.”



Home charging made easy

With the majority of vehicle charging occurring at home, Ford’s Connected Charge Station home wallbox is now available, with prices starting at $799 MSRP, excluding taxes. To buy it, customers can call or visit an electric vehicle-certified Ford dealership to order the home wallbox and have it delivered before their vehicle arrives. Customers also can order the wallbox on FordParts.com and have it delivered ahead of their vehicle – or they can order and finance the home wallbox with a Mustang Mach-E purchase later this year for delivery with the vehicle.

Ford also has teamed up with Amazon Home Services to offer installation of home charging setups later this year. Whether Ford customers need a 240-volt outlet installed for use with the standard Ford Mobile Charger or choose the Ford Connected Charge Station option, they will be able to see upfront pricing estimates and book and schedule a licensed and vetted electrician online.

Ford has made electric vehicle home charging as easy as charging a phone. The available 48- amp Ford Connected Charge Station will be able to easily charge a rear-wheel-drive-equipped Mustang Mach-E with extended-range battery overnight . Every all-electric Mach-E will come standard with a Ford Mobile Charger, which is capable of charging on a higher-voltage 240-volt electrical outlet.

Reserve the Mustang Mach-E here.

1 To qualify for complimentary charging offer, modem must be activated within 60 days of purchase through the FordPass app on a smartphone. Complimentary charging expires two years from date of activation. Offer excludes idle fees and parking violations associated with charging upon purchase of the vehicle.

2 Fast charging fill-up is defined as a charge event from 10 percent to 80 percent state of charge. Charge time based on manufacturer tests. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge.

3 Based on original equipment manufacturers/automotive manufacturers that sell all-electric vehicles and have publicly announced charging networks. Department of Energy data used. FordPass, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.

4 Range and charge time based on manufacturer computer engineering simulations and EPA-estimated range calculation methodology. The charging rate decreases as battery reaches full capacity. Your results may vary based on peak charging times and battery state of charge. Actual vehicle range varies with conditions such as external elements, driving behaviors, vehicle maintenance, lithium-ion battery age and state of health.