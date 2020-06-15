Production of the beloved Dodge Viper ended in 2017 when it became clear the V10 sports car can no longer meet the safety regulations as it lacks side curtain airbags. Unfortunately, there’s no direct successor on the horizon but that doesn’t mean the Viper community is dead. It’s stronger than ever with more and more events and modified examples of the famed vehicle.

Today we have one very special example of the Viper that’s been heavily tuned and the owner finally gets to test it on the dyno. The V10 engine of the car first got a twin-turbo upgrade back in 2016 but it wasn’t done properly and the engine eventually ended up cracking.

The owner of the car explains in the video at the top of this page that the engine was recently replaced with a new one, which also got the same twin-turbo setup. Apparently, it was built with much greater attention to the detail and received a new six-speed manual TR6060 transmission. Once all the pieces were put together, it was time to see what the car is capable of at the dyno.

If you jump to the 2:40-minute mark in the video, you’ll see the twin-turbo Viper on the dyno. It’s fair to say it produces a very impressive mix of engine and exhaust notes. And the numbers? Well, it’s something we don’t see every day - the car maxed out the dyno at 1,200 wheel horsepower, which should mean the car has at least about 1,400 horsepower at the engine. That’s a massive number especially considering that the owner probably wants to be able to drive the car as a daily ride.

We suppose a few more tweaks to the engine’s ECU would make the car more road-friendly. And, honestly, we can’t wait to see it in action on the track.