We are just 10 days away from the debut of the next-generation Ford F-150. It was officially confirmed that the new iteration of America’s best-selling vehicle for decades will be introduced on June 25, and today we can share a new spy video to ease the wait.

It comes from The Fast Lane Truck channel on YouTube and shows a prototype testing on public roads in Colorado. It’s obviously wearing its production body but most of the panels are covered with a thin layer of camouflage foil. However, there’s no disguise covering some areas of the front fascia, letting us take a closer look at the radiator grille.

From what we are able to see, this test car is running with a different kind of grille compared to previous F-150s we’ve spied. As a reminder, one of the first prototypes we spied back in February had a very straightforward design, while the recently spotted Platinum model featured a unique grille pattern. This new grille represents yet another take on the grille with four chrome bars.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 new spy photos

5 Photos

Other than that, it looks like a pretty standard F-150. From what we know so far, the overhauled truck will be launched on the market with four engine options: 3.3-liter V8 making 290 horsepower (216 kilowatts), 325-hp (242-kW) 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 making 375 hp (280 kW), and 5.0-liter V8. At this point, the information is not confirmed but several different sources report these will be the truck’s available mills at launch.

Other unconfirmed but tasty rumors suggest the new F-150 could get over-the-air updates and a special generator designed to help customers complete off-the-grid jobs. Everything should become clear next week when Ford will reveal the 2021 F-150 in full.