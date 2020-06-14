With the Lotus Evija getting closer to the start of production by the summer of this year, prototypes have been busy doing their usual rounds, and even more cool information on Britain's first EV hypercar has started to see the light of day. We all know that the stunning Lotus Evija will be limited to just 130 units worldwide, and we also know that you can extensively customize your own Evija, should you wish to part with €1.5 million to €2 million. But a special video by Petersen Automotive Museum takes us even deeper into the existence of the Evija and what it means for Lotus.

And who better to explain everything than Russel Carr, head of design for the Lotus Evija. Make no mistake, the Lotus Evija is meant to be extreme in every way but still inherits some key Lotus design philosophies. Yes, this is a halo car for the British manufacturer, but it also serves as a testbed for other technologies that will highly influence how Lotus will take its vehicles further forward. Its design still reflects efficiency, aerodynamics, and driving dynamics, all of which are part of the pillars of Lotus' designs.

The shape of the Evija draws also from military aircraft and timeless design elements, and even a hint of sci-fi with deployable cameras that will act as the mirrors for the driver. The rear is unlike any other car we've seen in quite a while, and the lighting is absolutely gorgeous and completely legal. Oh, and the LOTUS logo on the rear has the "T" light up as a reverse light. Awesome stuff.

The Lotus Evija will be powered by four electric motors making an amazing 1,973 horsepower (1,471 kW) and will go from zero to 62 miles per hour in less than 3 seconds and hit 124 miles per hour in just 6 seconds. Check out the whole video to get the full experience and learn some interesting information about this upcoming EV hypercar.