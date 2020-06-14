Are you tired of tiny turbocharged engines that lack character? Well, Chevy is now selling a crate full of the perfect antidote a 427cu 7.0-liter 570 horsepower V8 ready to go into your next track build. Dubbed the LS427/570 this V8 crate engine is based on the LS7 V8 found in the C6 Z06 Corvette and Chevy Camaro Z/28. Thanks to clever tweaks, Chevy’s LS427/570 is better than ever.

Crate engines are the stuff of dreams, offering the starting point for many great projects. Building a project car is an exciting project and having a reliable and powerful engine is a critical component. A powerful LS V8 engine like the LS based LS427/570 has the character and power to send any project car down the track quickly and with a fitting sound track.

To improve over the LS7, GM went to work adding a new cam-shaft, valve springs, forged crank-shaft, titanium connecting rods, and a low-profile intake manifold. This robust design increased horsepower from 505 in the C6 Z06 to 570 in the current crate engine. The comprehensive redesign of the LS427/570 crate engine means it’s now better than ever to add a this 7.0-liter beast to you project car.

The LS427/570 is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine is GM’s crate engine portfolio, but with this impressive power comes the sacrifice of the LS427/570’s street ability as the LS427/570 is not street legal. GM states this engine is specific for competition cars and intend for this to be your next racecar’s engine rather than power for your street car.

The powerful LS427/570 is your ticket to naturally aspirated V8 engine bliss. With the slow replacement of V8 engines in production cars, this crate engine is a great option to enjoy a brand new V8 engine.