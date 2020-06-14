A perfect V8 for your next project.
Are you tired of tiny turbocharged engines that lack character? Well, Chevy is now selling a crate full of the perfect antidote a 427cu 7.0-liter 570 horsepower V8 ready to go into your next track build. Dubbed the LS427/570 this V8 crate engine is based on the LS7 V8 found in the C6 Z06 Corvette and Chevy Camaro Z/28. Thanks to clever tweaks, Chevy’s LS427/570 is better than ever.
Crate engines are the stuff of dreams, offering the starting point for many great projects. Building a project car is an exciting project and having a reliable and powerful engine is a critical component. A powerful LS V8 engine like the LS based LS427/570 has the character and power to send any project car down the track quickly and with a fitting sound track.
To improve over the LS7, GM went to work adding a new cam-shaft, valve springs, forged crank-shaft, titanium connecting rods, and a low-profile intake manifold. This robust design increased horsepower from 505 in the C6 Z06 to 570 in the current crate engine. The comprehensive redesign of the LS427/570 crate engine means it’s now better than ever to add a this 7.0-liter beast to you project car.
The LS427/570 is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine is GM’s crate engine portfolio, but with this impressive power comes the sacrifice of the LS427/570’s street ability as the LS427/570 is not street legal. GM states this engine is specific for competition cars and intend for this to be your next racecar’s engine rather than power for your street car.
The powerful LS427/570 is your ticket to naturally aspirated V8 engine bliss. With the slow replacement of V8 engines in production cars, this crate engine is a great option to enjoy a brand new V8 engine.
DETROIT — Chevrolet Performance today announced the all-new LS427/570 crate engine* — an enhanced version of the production-based LS7 7.0L engine that offers more horsepower, more torque and, thanks to a simpler wet-sump oiling system, easier installation.
A new, high-lift camshaft developed specifically for this engine helps produce a GM-estimated 570 horsepower and 540 lb-ft of torque — increases of 65 horsepower and 70 lb-ft over the regular-production engine — while the new wet-sump oiling system eliminates the need for the installer to incorporate a separate oil tank, oil lines and other ancillary components to support the production LS7’s dry-sump system.
“The all-new LS427/570 builds on the legendary, racing-bred performance of the LS7 to create the most powerful naturally-aspirated LS crate engine in our portfolio,” said Jessica Earl, GM specialist marketing group manager.
Compared to the production LS7 crate engine assembly, the LS427/570 features an F-body aluminum oil pan and a specific wet-sump oil pump. Additional engine highlights include:
- Unique high-lift hydraulic roller camshaft with 0.591-inch intake/0.590-inch exhaust lift; 227-degree intake/242-degree exhaust duration; and a lobe separation angle of 116 degrees
- Unique high-rate valve springs
- Camaro fifth-generation Z/28 exhaust manifolds
- Low-profile LS7 EFI intake manifold with fuel rails, injectors and throttle body installed
- Robust LS7 rotating assembly featuring a forged steel crankshaft and titanium connecting rods
- CNC-ported cylinder heads featuring 2.20-inch titanium intake valves and 1.61-inch sodium-filled exhaust valves
- Fourteen-inch Camaro Z/28 168-tooth manual transmission flywheel
- Must be used with LS427/570 Engine Controller P/N 19420000 (sold separately)
- Chevrolet Performance recommends Mobil 1 15W50 fully synthetic motor oil to be used with the engine
The new LS427/570 is available for immediate ordering through Chevrolet Performance dealers and retailers. Go to www.chevrolet.com/performance to locate a dealer.
ABOUT CHEVROLET
Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.
# # #
*Because of its effect on a vehicle’s emissions performance, this engine is intended exclusively for use in competition vehicles. This engine is designed and intended for use in vehicles operated exclusively for competition: in racing or organized competition on courses separate from public streets or highways. Installation or use of this engine on a vehicle operated on public streets or highways is likely to violate U.S., Canadian, and state and provincial laws and regulations related to motor vehicle emissions.