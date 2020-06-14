The usual top speed Autobahn runs you'll see here in Motor1 feature hot cars, like the Toyota Supra, the Chevrolet Corvette, or even a Bentley Flying Spur. Whether they beat their electronically-limited top speed or fail to reach their declared top speeds, these types of videos always amuse us.

But it's different this time. Our star for today is the Opel Corsa B – a humble three-door hatchback produced back in 1993 that isn't popular because of power. Actually, the particular example here only makes 53 horsepower (40 kilowatts), coming from its three-cylinder 1.0-liter engine.

Gallery: 2020 Opel Corsa

7 Photos

Don't expect a miracle from the hatchback, though, but it's interesting to see that the car can still push its limits even after existing for almost three decades. It wasn't a miserable attempt at all in the unrestricted part of the Autobahn. After some time, the Corsa B reached its 100 miles per hour (160 kilometers per hour) top speed.

Thankfully, the Opel Corsa has improved a lot from its previous form. The current model, the Corsa F that you see in the gallery above, looks a lot better than before. It's a perfect representation of what vehicle development looks like within 30 years.

Even better, the 2020 Opel Corsa can be had with a turbocharged 1.2L engine that makes up to 130 hp (97 kW) and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm) of torque. Its top speed is a bit higher, as well, at 117 mph (188 kph) – not so much of improvement but still, remember that this is an econo-car.

Now, who's going to do a top speed run of a Beetle? Hit us up, please.