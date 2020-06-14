It was 1976. Claude Lelouch premieres a French short film of a high-speed drive on an early Sunday morning in Paris – C'était Un Rendez-Vous, which meant It Was a Date when translated. It's one of the greatest driving videos ever made, heralded specifically because of its single-take technique. The short film ran for eight minutes.

Fast forward to today, Lelouch wants to outdo himself and his previous work with a sequel to the revered short film. Called Le Grand Rendez-Vous, Lelouch's new version is equally special and teased last month, and you can watch it in the video embedded on top of this page.

Gallery: Charles Leclerc lapping the Monaco GP in a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Le Grand Rendez-Vous runs shorter than its predecessor, but the car that stars here is a lot faster. Introducing the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Maranello's second hybrid vehicle to follow the LaFerrari's footsteps.

With the SF90 Stradale in the hands of F1 Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, the 1,000-metric-horsepower hybrid V8 supercar blazed the streets of Monaco GP circuit with speeds of up to 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour). It was an exhilarating run, and you should watch the film above to know what we mean.

As for the production, Ferrari said in a release that Lelouch employed 17 people to shoot the film using six iPhone 11 Pros, nine Go Pros, one Sony Venice Camera. The film was shot at the heels of the coronavirus pandemic in May, at the time when Monaco Grand Prix would have happened.

Now, the question is, which Lelouch film is better? The original C'était Un Rendez-Vous or the Le Grand Rendez-Vous? Let us know in the comments section below.