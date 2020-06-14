The beginning of June this year is highly significant as coronavirus restrictions have begun easing up in some parts of the world. For those who ordered their 2020 Volkswagen Golf Mk8, it also marked the resumption of deliveries after it was put to a halt because of a software glitch. That's all well and good now, and probably some of the Golf owners are thinking of ways to spice up their compact hatchback.

If you're among those, Germany's Ingo Noak Tuning Factory has started offering custom body kits for the eighth-generation Golf.

Gallery: 2020 Volkswagen Golf 8 Custom Body Kits

7 Photos

Boasting 20 years of developing and producing spoiler parts and aerodynamic products, Ingo Noak's body kits were co-developed with Autohaus Gerken – a dealership in Germany that caters to Volkswagen and SEAT cars. Most of the Golf 8 parts offered here are made of a thermoplastic polymer called acrylonitrile butadiene styrene or ABS, therefore its affordable price tag.

For instance, rear apron side parts start at 79 euros or around $89 with the current exchange rates. This price, however, doesn't include a 19 percent VAT and shipping costs. A front spoiler lip without a wing is also available for 159 euros (~$179).

Side skirts are also available, both with wing and without, and can be had for 169 euros (~$190). All these three kits are available in glossy black, matte black, and carbon fiber finishes.

Probably my favorite part of the custom body kits here is the rear aprons with wings, which add a bit of an attitude to the Golf Mk8. This sells for 179 euros or around $201. And oh, those wheels are funky, too, so you might want to check them out.

It's unclear whether Ingo Noak ships to the United States, but we recommend you to visit the site and drop them an inquiry if you're interested.