Okay, we get it, the roads are pretty open these days and the lack of traffic might mean that there are more opportunities to stretch the legs of our automobiles more often. Even more so if you happen to have a nice supercar sitting in your garage. Thing is though, you shouldn't be driving like a total fool. Stoplight sprints to the speed limit are one thing, but driving around Singapore with your buddy in Lamborghini Aventadors that scream for attention, and then getting into an accident with each other at a busy intersection for all to see? Yeah, that sounds like a perfect weekend.

Carscoops found out about this story that happened a week ago at an intersection at Sembawang Road in the small country of Singapore. I mean, when something as pretty high profile as this happens, every local media outfit will be running the story a few minutes after it reaches the proper authorities. Singapore's roads have not been as busy these past few weeks, with the country starting to move towards a steady reopening of businesses and services, referred to as phase 1 of the "post circuit breaker" program.

It appears that everyone had their camera phones out for the accident, and there are even reports of the Lamborghinis driving erratically to begin with. A dashcam from the same day of the accident shows one of the Aventadors cutting off another vehicle.

According to the report, it's highly likely that one of the Aventadors was stopped at the light when it was rear-ended by the other. The report even states that the owners quickly removed their number plates, as if they couldn't easily be identified in the various CCTV traffic cameras and the initial barrage of phone photos and videos taken at the scene.

I mean, who can miss yellow Aventadors rolling on black wheels, with matching skirts, diffusers, and rear wings? The Aventador S that got rear-ended seems to have suffered from bumper, diffuser, and rear quarter panel damage. While the Aventador S behind messed up their front bumper and splitter. It also seems that a small fire broke out in the engine bay of the Aventador S in front but was put out quickly by a fire extinguisher.