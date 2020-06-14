Koenigsegg Agera RSN For Sale Makes Bugattis Seem Affordable By Comparison

You can't have world speed records without Koenigsegg. And you can't have Koenigsegg without the Agera. While it may be more than a few years old, the Koenigsegg Agera has been a vehicular powerhouse for the Swedish hypercar manufacturer, spawning many years of limited edition models, faster engines, and new advancements in technology. The Agera RS, in particular, is an extremely exclusive vehicle, with only 25 ever built, combining the technology of the incredible Koenigsegg One:1 with the road-going habits and functionality of the Agera S and R. If that wasn't enough, the Agera RSN was essentially a one-off, and one of the final Agera RS cars to ever be produced. And it's for sale if your bank account is willing.

Koenigsegg Agera RSN For Sale

SuperVettura, the official Koenigsegg dealer in the UK, has this gem sitting in their lot right now. What sets the RSN apart is that it's an Agera RS that been extensively personalized and modified for even more performance. The most obvious visual highlights are the two-tone blue diamond dust paintwork (inspired by the original owner's Focus RS in nitrous blue), visible carbon fiber, carbon ceramic brakes, and extremely lightweight carbon fiber wheels. The blue theme continues on the inside with matching Alcantara interior and carbon fiber elements. What matters even more, however, is what resides in the engine bay.

While the Agera RS has a 5.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 1,160 horsepower (865 kW) and 944 lb-ft (1280 Nm) of torque, the engine in the one-off Agera RSN uses the one-megawatt powerplant from the One:1. This means that the Agera RSN shares the same engine that made Bugatti and their Chiron more than a bit worried, creating 1,360 hp (1,014) and 1,011 lb-ft (1,370 Nm) of torque.

The 2018 Koenigsegg Agera RSN only has 6,900 miles on it and is being sold at a cool £ 4,020,000 with VAT included. Oh, that's a mere $ 5,041,270 if you're interested. Take note that this is a right-hand drive vehicle, so that shuts down any chance of importation to the US for public road use. To be honest, if you happen to have the cash for this, then you probably have a vacation home in the UK to drive it to, anyway.