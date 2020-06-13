It takes 4500 hours of craftsmanship to build a Singer 911. These coveted reimagined 911s represent the highest quality air-cooled Porsche money can buy and one of the best driving experiences available today. Jay Leno is behind the wheel of the Singer Honor Roll Commission, a 1992 Porsche Targa that Singer has meticulously restored and reimagined to be one of the best Porsche driving experiences available today.

If you’re not familiar, Singer is a California based firm that builds some of the greatest Porsche 911s the world has ever known. The singer is very clear that their products are not restorations but rather a reimagining of the 964 911. Singer’s enthusiasm for air-cooled 911s leads to the obsessive improvement of a 911. Singer cherry-picks the best OEM Porsche parts that fit the 964 and works with skilled craftspeople to build the bespoke interior.

Singer’s attention to detail builds a 964 generation 911 to the highest level without regard for cost or time. To own your very own Singer 911 commission takes years of waiting and planning while Singer turns large sums of money into the pinnacle of air-cooled 911 appreciation.

Most of Singer’s products are coupes, but there are a select few Targas like the Honor Roll Commission Jay Leno drives in today’s video. As Leno explains, the Singer 911 is like fine wine or art, the more you examine it the more you appreciate it. The Singer 911 is a connoisseur’s car. There are much faster and more capable vehicles you can buy for much less than a Signer 911, but nothing comes close to the craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Would you take a Singer 911 over a modern-day hypercar? Or would you prefer to have the most capable machine for your money?