Yes, we know. That headline is a question that nobody asked. However, it's an interesting comparison, we reckon. See, the Mercedes-AMG A45 S is a mighty machine that boasts a snazzy design (I just love the execution of the Panamericana grille on this car) and the most powerful four-banger ever created.

With the revered power rating that this little AMG carries, can it match another performance car that's twice of almost everything it is? Case in point, the BMW M8 Competition. By price alone, the M8 dwarfs the AMG A45 S by more than half.

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S

42 Photos

Carwow raises this question and pits the two cars in a race. Although it's not a full on-track comparison, the British publication puts them on a drag race, which is enough to see which is quicker off the line. But first, let's drop the numbers here.

The AMG A45 S is, of course, powered by the great 2.0-liter M139 engine with a twin-scroll turbocharger, making 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Its fully-loaded sample weighs around 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The BMW M8, on the other hand, employs a 4.4L twin-turbo S63 V8 under its hood, making a healthy 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft (750 Nm) of torque in the Competition models. These numbers motivate all four wheels with an option to send them all to the rear.

The M8 is significantly more powerful than the A45 S, of course, but take note that it's also a lot heavier at 4,156 lbs (1,885 kg).

With these numbers laid out, can the AMG A45 S keep up with the M8 Competition? The answer is it depends, and you have to watch the video to find out.