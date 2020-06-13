For affluent people, a car collection isn't a rare sight. Most of these wealthy individuals splurge on these machines, usually the rare kinds that not everyone can have.

Now, there's wealthy, and there's Manny Khoshbin. Unlike most car collectors, Khoshbin's collection focuses on something that only one-percenters can buy: supercars. We've seen his collection before, which consists mainly of supercars and hypercars. Most notable of these four-wheeled masterpieces, however, are his collection of Bugatti hypercars.

Why Bugatti? Khoshbin has explained this in a video before, and the gist of it was mainly because he sees Bugatti cars as a symbol of achievement and success. As a real-estate mogul in various parts of California, Khoshbin has the right to say so, especially considering how his family started as immigrants.

There were only three cars in his Bugatti collection before. This time, however, Khoshbin added another one – a 2006 Bugatti Veyron in a two-tone color scheme. This Veyron is unlike his current Bugatti's, mind you. While all his previous French-made cars were one-of-a-kind, like the Chiron Hermes Edition, the Veyron here isn't.

Moreover, with 14,000 miles on the clock and nearing its 14th birthday, this Veyron is quite old. Nevertheless, it's still a Bugatti. And that means tens of thousands of dollars in maintenance cost added to his already high garage upkeep.

We don't think Khoshbin will sweat it, though, and we truly admire his passion for Bugatti cars. We're pretty sure this won't be his last Bugatti purchase, and you can count on us to let you know about it when that time comes.