Ever since the launch of the 2021 BMW 4 Series, the most talked-about update on its design is found on the front fascia, specifically, the massive kidney grille. It's naturally so, and we bet some people will go straight to sending their thoughts on the comments section right now without even reading this story.

They're not to blame, though. In the history of BMW grilles, the 4 Series Coupe's gargantuan nose stands as the largest, might be even bigger than those fitted on the SAVs. It's also arguably the most controversial. At the end of the day, however, to each is his own.

Gallery: 2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe Without Front License Plates

14 Photos

And honestly, it's beginning to grow on me.

Now, another important part of the 4 Series grille hullabaloo or a point of discussion, to say the least, is whether or not the presence of a license plate makes the grille look better or worse. The European versions of the 4 Series won't have this debate, though, as it's mandated throughout the Old Continent.

In the U.S., however, there are 19 states that currently don't require front license plates in cars. Ohio will be the 20th state to adopt this ordinance starting July 1.

If you're within these states, here's your chance to decide whether the 4 Series is your next Bimmer. Although you've seen this before in renderings, BMW USA has released official images (see gallery above) of the 4 Series Coupe on its website, listed as a future vehicle.

The 4 Series dedicated microsite also lists the upcoming color options, which include Arctic Race Blue Metallic, Tanzanite Blue II Metallic, Dravit Grey Metallic, Portimao Blue Metallic, Mineral White Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, and Alpine White. You may also view the coupe in these colors in the gallery above.