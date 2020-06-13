In the world of lightweight sports cars, the Alfa Romeo 4C is one of the best. Sure, its styling is up for debate (I personally love the quirky cuts) but its 1.21 horsepower per pound power-to-weight ratio is better than that of the Lotus Elise's and almost as good as an Evora's.

With that, you can almost expect the 4C to outperform even more powerful sports cars out there. But how does it compare against a Mini Cooper JCW Roadster in a drag race? YouTube's Stef ABtv pit the two in one, although the Mini here has a bit of an ace up its sleeve.

Before you watch the video on top, let's lay down the numbers here so you would know how they compare in black and white.

The Alfa Romeo 4c is powered by a 1.7L turbocharged four-pot that makes 240 hp (179 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque. These numbers aren't that much but considering the 4C's 2,072-pound (940 kg) dry weight, it supports the power-to-weight ratio I mentioned above.

As for the Mini Cooper JCW Roadster, a stock one comes off a showroom with a turbocharged 1.6L gasoline engine that's good for 208 hp.

However, this isn't an ordinary Mini JCW Roadster. According to its owner on the video, it's a tuned version that makes 270 hp (201 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of twists. That's a huge power bump, but we can't discredit the fact that the Mini is significantly heavier than the Alfa at 2,767 lbs (1,255 kg).

With these said, which do you think wins this drag race? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.