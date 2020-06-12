Few names are as well-known in the camping industry as Airstream. The iconic aluminum travel trailers are easily identifiable in a sea of white campers, and 2021 brings some updates for two of the company’s most popular and enduring models, the Flying Cloud and International.

The Flying Cloud first appeared in 1949, and was reintroduced in 2009 to its current form. The familiar silver exterior looks very similar, but for 2021 the interior is completely redesigned. A new Sunlit Maple theme adds considerable warmth to the camper and comes as the standard arrangement among many available floor plans.

With the new decor comes two color options for the Ultraleather upholstery: Seattle Mist or Carolina Clay. Most surfaces in the camper are also updated, such as the faucets for the bathroom and kitchen sinks, the latter of which is now a square design instead of the long-running circular shape. Overhead storage cabinets have a new finish, and cabinet hinges are now of the soft-close variety.

The International is the core of Airstream’s fleet, having existed for well over 60 years. The big news here is that the two previous trim levels of International – the Serenity and Signature – are now combined into just one International model. As with the Flying Cloud, there are notable changes inside starting with a refresh of the existing Coastal Cove interior theme.

Two new Ultraleather upholstery colors are a shade of gray called Seashell, or a pale blue shade called Aqua. The International also receives updated hardware and fabrics similar to the Flying Cloud, including the new square sink design. Blackout curtains replace roller blinds in the International as well as the Flying Cloud.

Both trailers are offered in a wide range of sizes and floor plans. Pricing for the 2021 Flying Clouds starts at $78,900, with the International starting at $91,900.