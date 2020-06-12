The introduction of the Sony Playstation 5 brings many things to the table. Full 4k support, VR capabilities, backward compatibility with PS4, you get the idea. As is par for the course with a new console release, the new hardware comes with new games. Amongst all of the new titles set to release with the PS5, Destruction Allstars has piqued our interest.

As we are all cooped up inside for a little while, it’s no surprise that the gaming industry is booming. Regardless of whether you discover new games from Twitch streamers or just playing them yourself, you’ve probably heard of Wreckfest and/or Rocket League. While Wreckfest is more focused on unmoderated destruction of your opponents, the vehicle-versus-vehicle mechanics of the two remain. However, one glaring omission from the two is player-versus-vehicle combat.

Gallery: Destruction Allstars Playstation 5

5 Photos

Lucid Games has taken this missing mechanic and implemented it within Destruction Allstars. The developers have taken the best parts of the Rocket League and Wreckfest experiences, thrown them together, and added their own special sauce. The game includes all of the great abilities to tear up your opponents’ vehicles, yet the fun doesn’t stop when your vehicle has seen its demise. Once you’ve seen the end of the road you are kicked out of your vehicle and onto the playing field.

After abandoning your heap of scrap, the game completely changes. Not only will you need to avoid other players on foot, but you’ll still need to steer clear of other vehicles and obstacles on course. Similar to Wreckfest, the arena is scattered with perilous contraptions that are sure to flatten you and your war chariot.

Lucid Games hasn’t come out with an official release date for their new title, but we’d guess it will arrive alongside the PS5 which is set to release later this year.