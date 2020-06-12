At this point, we’ve come to expect the unexpected from Garage 54. The crazy Russian shop has done a little bit of everything in the automotive realm, from building crazy eight-wheeled hatchbacks to aggressively power washing an interior with enough soap to clean an aircraft carrier. Usually, the antics involve some sort of automotive destruction, but we’re surprised yet again. This time, the crew actually fixes something up, and it looks pretty nice. But you know it can't be that simple.

The starting point for this latest video is a plucky UAZ off-roader. The older Russian SUV has certainly seen better days so the crew strips out the rust, fills the dents, and tweaks the body in preparation for a fresh coat of paint. That’s where things start to get crazy.

The hook of this article is already revealed by our headline and lead photo, but what’s surprising is how normal the UAZ looks in daylight. Yes, it definitely stands out with a bright yellow exterior and contrasting black on the pillars. In fact, we reckon it’s much brighter in person than the video portrays, but it still looks like a cool, custom off-roader. The base coat is a shade of lemon yellow, but then it’s topped with a coat of Neon Green Glitter that you don’t really see until the lights go out.

Gallery: Glowing Green UAZ Off-Roader

16 Photos

It’s the glow-in-the-dark component of this project, and after sitting in the sun for a good portion of the day, the finish is charged with all kinds of energy to radiate quite dramatically in the darkness. The finish is even sensitive enough to respond instantly to flashlights, allowing people to literally write on the UAZ with pure light. How freaking cool is that?

Apparently, there are more plans for this UAZ. Beefy fenders, a suspension lift, and big tires are coming, but we really want to see how this thing looks on a trail at night with blinding off-road lights powering that radioactive exterior. Yeah, we’ll be watching Garage 54’s YouTube channel very closely in the coming weeks for follow-ups on this one.