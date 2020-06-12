Is the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette still a sports car, or is it a bona fide supercar? If your supercar definition is based on price and exclusivity, the answer is no. With a base MSRP squeaking in just under $60,000 and Chevrolet’s original plan to build upwards of 40,000 for its inaugural year, the C8 is relatively affordable and not remotely exclusive.

If, however, your definition hinges on style and performance, the answer is decidedly yes. That’s further reinforced by a new aftermarket scissor door kit that’s now available, because all proper supercars have vertical-opening doors, right?

The kit comes from Eikon Motorsports, and if this all seems a bit familiar, it should. We covered the company’s original announcement for the doors back in early May when there were only renderings of how it would look. The doors are now officially official, with a white C8 appearing on the company’s Instagram page with its new wings reaching high into the sky. The kit utilizes factory mounting points and is said to be completely reversible should you get bored with vertical doors, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

What does it cost to give the C8 Corvette a Lambo-makeover? Eikon Motorsports advertises a pre-order price of $2,999 installed, but advises the price will only be good for another 24 hours. Considering the post went up a day ago is of this article, it’s safe to assume the pre-order deal is over, making the installed price $4,299. If you want just the kit, that’s a full $2,699 and includes bolt-on hinges with two gas shocks to raise the doors.

These days, “Lambo” door kits are available for just about every car on the road. Admittedly, the exotic doors look better on a mid-engine performance machine as opposed to a practical hatchback. But does the kit add more supercar cred to the C8 formula? Share your thoughts with us on aftermarket Lambo doors in general.